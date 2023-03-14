 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Piedmont takes a pair over LaGrange and Gadsden City

Saturday in Gadsden, Piedmont defeated LaGrange (Ga.) 6-2 in their first game of the day then downed Gadsden City 4-2 in eight innings in the late game to halt a three-game losing streak.

The Bulldogs batted as the visiting team each time.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.