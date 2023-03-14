Prep baseball: Piedmont takes a pair over LaGrange and Gadsden City

Saturday in Gadsden, Piedmont defeated LaGrange (Ga.) 6-2 in their first game of the day then downed Gadsden City 4-2 in eight innings in the late game to halt a three-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs batted as the visiting team each time.
Brodie Homesley tossed a seven-inning complete game against LaGrange. He whiffed four, surrendered four hits and did not walk a batter. Homesley finished strong. He faced just four batters in the fifth, three in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Back-to-back doubles by McClane Mohon and Cole Wilson got Piedmont a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning. Jake Austin’s sacrifice bunt moved Wilson to third base and he scored from there on an error. LaGrange tied the score at 2-2 with two runs in the fourth.
In the top of the sixth, Jake Austin, courtesy runner Thomas Propst, Kale Austin and Cole Austin each scored. Cole Austin and Sloan Smith each singled to drive in a run. Jack Hayes got an RBI when he walked with the bases loaded. Mohon doubled twice for Piedmont’s only multi-hit game.
In beating Gadsden City, Piedmont made the most of three hits and took advantage of five errors by the Titans. Max Hanson’s sacrifice fly in the top of the third sent Trevor Pike home and tied the score at 1-1.
Jake Austin scored an unearned run in the top of the fourth when he reached on an error and scored on another miscue. The Titans got another unearned run in the seventh.
Smith reached on an error to open the eighth for Piedmont. Hanson then reached second on a two-base error and Smith moved to third on the same play. Jack Hayes was intentionally walked to load the bases with no one out.
Smith scored on Mohon’s sacrifice fly. Wilson was intentionally walked, again loading the bases. Hanson then scored from third on Jake Austin’s sacrifice bunt. Hayes, Jake Austin and Kale Austin each had a single for Piedmont.
Hayes was Piedmont’s starting pitcher. In four innings of work, he didn’t allow a hit or a walk and struck out eight of the 14 batters he faced. He was charged with one unearned run.
Jonah Pike pitched the fifth and sixth innings for the Bulldogs then walked the only man he faced in the seventh. Cole Wilson recorded all three outs in the seventh and was the pitcher of record when Piedmont took the lead for good. He fanned one and walked one in earning the win.
Jake Austin worked around an outfield error and a hit batter to start the eighth for the Titans and earned a save.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.
