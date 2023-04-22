 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Piedmont sweeps through first playoff round again

PIEDMONT — Piedmont extended its run of sweeps in the opening round of the AHSAA baseball playoffs to 11 seasons Friday. The Bulldogs won the first game of their series against visiting Colbert County 4-2. Batting as the visiting team in the second game, Piedmont downed the Indians 12-2 in five innings.

The streak started in 2012. Its lone interruption came in 2020 when high school athletics in Alabama stopped before area champions were determined due to COVID-19. The 2020 Bulldogs were 15-0 when their season ended abruptly.

