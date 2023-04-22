Prep baseball: Piedmont sweeps through first playoff round again

PIEDMONT — Piedmont extended its run of sweeps in the opening round of the AHSAA baseball playoffs to 11 seasons Friday. The Bulldogs won the first game of their series against visiting Colbert County 4-2. Batting as the visiting team in the second game, Piedmont downed the Indians 12-2 in five innings.
The streak started in 2012. Its lone interruption came in 2020 when high school athletics in Alabama stopped before area champions were determined due to COVID-19. The 2020 Bulldogs were 15-0 when their season ended abruptly.
“It’s something you almost take for granted. In the last 11 years we’ve won the area and you almost take it for granted but it’s awesome to get to play on a team like this,” senior left fielder and five-hole hitter Jake Austin said afterward.
The Bulldogs (24-7) will travel to Decatur next week for their second-round, best-of-three series with Decatur Heritage. The Eagles were Class 2A runner-up to G.W. Long in 2022. In 2021, Decatur Heritage won in the first and second rounds before losing to eventual 2A winner Westbrook Christian. The Eagles won their opening series Thursday by downing Brindlee Mountain 13-1 and 18-1.
“They’re really strong on the mound. They’ve got two guys in the upper 80s and they’ve got some guys at the top of the order who are really good hitters,” Piedmont head coach Matt Deerman said of the Eagles following the wins over Colbert County. “It’s going to be a tough test. If we pitch and play defense, we always have a chance.”
In the first game, Piedmont struck for three runs in the third inning. Max Hanson walked with one away. Jack Hayes then launched a hanging curve ball on a 2-1 count well over the left field fence for a 2-0 lead. Catcher Kale Austin reached on an error after Hayes’ blast and Jacob McElroy, his courtesy runner, eventually scored on another error.
The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the sixth when McClane Mohon reached on an error and scored on Kale Austin’s two-out single to left field.
Piedmont starting pitcher Brodie Homesley held Colbert County in check for the first six innings, piling up seven strikeouts and limiting the Indians to two hits. Homesley got two outs in the seventh inning, the second on his eighth strikeout, but two walks and an infield error loaded the bases. Colbert County’s ninth-place hitter flared an opposite-field hit down the right field line and two runs scored.
Deerman brought Hayes to the mound from third base. The senior got the final out of the game on a fourth-pitch ground ball to earn a save. Homesley’s line showed three hits, three walks and two unearned runs. Hayes had a two-out double in the first inning to give him two of Piedmont’s three hits in the contest. The Bulldogs got runners on with two walks, four hit batters and six Colbert County errors but left 10 men on base.
“We just couldn’t come up with timely hits,” Deerman said. “We hit a lot of balls in the air and made it easy on them.”
In the 12-2 win, Piedmont batted as the visiting team and scored in every inning in support of Hayes. Hayes allowed two hits, walked one, gave up one unearned run and one earned run while striking out four over five innings.
Kale Austin’s two-out single in the first inning sent Mohon home after he walked to start the game. Cole Austin doubled to center field to open the second inning. He scored on Mohon’s two-out double to left.
The Bulldogs got a crooked number in the third. Hayes walked and Kale Austin was hit by a pitch. Hayes and McElroy scored with two down when Sloan Smith slashed a solid single up the middle into right-center field on the second pitch of the at-bat.
“I got a ball down and then a ball on the outside part of the plate,” Smith said. “That’s the ball we worked on all week this week. I got that ball and I was able to drive it.”
Smith’s RBIs proved handy when Colbert County scored two runs, one unearned, in the bottom of the third. In the fourth, 10 Bulldogs came to bat and six scored. Five of those runs were unearned as the Indians made five errors.
In Piedmont’s fifth, Hanson started the inning with a single and Hayes walked. With one away, Jake Austin came to the plate.
“He got ahead of me, got 0-2, and then he threw me his out pitch inside and I fouled it away,” Austin said later. ”I kept battling pitches away until I got something with the meat of the plate”
Austin shot that pitch into center field for a two-run single and a 12-2 lead. Hayes retired the Indians in order in the bottom of the fifth and the game ended on the 10-run rule.
“I think the difference was that we put pressure on them,” Deerman said. “We didn’t make it easy on them by popping up. Anybody’s going to catch a pop up. We’ve got some guys that run pretty good and when we hit the ball hard on the ground and make them make plays, they’ve got to catch it and throw it to first base.”
Mohon and Jake Austin each had two hits. Smith, Cole Austin, Jake Austin and Kale Austin had two RBIs apiece.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.