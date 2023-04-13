Prep baseball: Piedmont sweeps doubleheader against Wellborn

Piedmont won both ends of a Class 3A, Area 10 baseball doubleheader at home against Wellborn on Wednesday. The Bulldogs won 12-0 and 15-2 to complete a sweep of the three-game Area 10 series.
In the 12-0 win, Piedmont hitters staked starting pitcher Kale Austin to a 5-0 lead after one inning. They added a solo run in the second, four in the third and finished with two runs in the fourth. When the Panthers failed to score in the top of the fifth, the game ended on the 10-run rule.
McClane Mohon and Jacob McElroy each scored three runs for Piedmont. Mohon singled and scored twice and also scored after he was hit by a pitch in the third inning. McElroy scored in the first as a courtesy runner for Austin. He doubled and scored in the second inning. In the third, McElroy had an RBI single and scored on a two-run single by Austin.
Mohon drove in Sloan Smith in the fourth and Max Hanson doubled Mohon home for Piedmont’s final run. Jake Austin, Brodie Homesley, Cole Austin, Trevor Pike and Cain Hendon each scored once for the Bulldogs.
Kale Austin pitched the first four innings and earned the win. He scattered three hits, did not walk a batter and recorded four strikeouts. Pike worked the fifth frame. He fanned one and allowed one hit but no walks.
Jake Austin worked the first four innings of the 15-2 game and earned the win. He struck out five, did not walk a batter and gave up two hits. The two runs Wellborn scored were unearned. Hanson finished up with one inning of relief and struck out three of the four batters he faced.
Jack Hayes was 3-for-3 with two doubles and a single. He scored three runs and had three RBIs. Pike and Hanson each went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs. Mohon had a double and a single in four at-bats, knocked in two runs and scored twice. Cole Austin was 1-for-1 with an RBI and a run.
Kale Austin had a base hit in two official at-bats and plated two runs with a pair of sacrifice flies. Cole Wilson was 1-for-2 and scored two runs. Smith walked, reached on an error and scored two runs. Jonah Pike went 1-for-1 and scored one run.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.