 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Piedmont sweeps doubleheader against Wellborn

New Baseball teaser

Piedmont won both ends of a Class 3A, Area 10 baseball doubleheader at home against Wellborn on Wednesday. The Bulldogs won 12-0 and 15-2 to complete a sweep of the three-game Area 10 series.

In the 12-0 win, Piedmont hitters staked starting pitcher Kale Austin to a 5-0 lead after one inning. They added a solo run in the second, four in the third and finished with two runs in the fourth. When the Panthers failed to score in the top of the fifth, the game ended on the 10-run rule.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.