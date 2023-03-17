 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Piedmont stays perfect in Area 10 play, sweeps Weaver

Piedmont remained undefeated in Class 3A, Area 10 baseball action by sweeping a doubleheader at Weaver on Thursday. The Bulldogs won 10-0 in six innings and 13-0 in five innings.

Brodie Homesley worked all six innings in the 10-0 victory. He allowed four hits and did not walk a batter while recording 10 strikeouts.

