Prep baseball: Piedmont stays perfect in Area 10 play, sweeps Weaver

Piedmont remained undefeated in Class 3A, Area 10 baseball action by sweeping a doubleheader at Weaver on Thursday. The Bulldogs won 10-0 in six innings and 13-0 in five innings.
Brodie Homesley worked all six innings in the 10-0 victory. He allowed four hits and did not walk a batter while recording 10 strikeouts.
Max Hanson was Piedmont's hottest hitter with a home run and a triple in four at-bats. He drove in four runs and scored twice. Catcher Kale Austin singled twice in four trips. Cole Wilson singled, walked, was hit by a pitch and scored three runs. Jonah Pike singled to knock in one run and got another run home with a sacrifice fly.
Jack Hayes singled and had one RBI. McClane Mohon and Cole Austin each singled and scored once. Sloan Smith walked and scored a run.
Hayes was the starter and winning pitcher in the 13-0 game. He fanned seven over four innings while allowing two hits and walking one. Cole Austin worked a clean fifth inning while recording one strikeout.
Hayes, Jake Austin and Trevor Pike each doubled and singled in three at-bats. Wilson singled to account for the seventh of Piedmont's seven hits. He drove in one run and scored once.
The Bulldogs took advantage of 14 walks. Mohon walked four times, stole two bases and scored two runs. Kale Austin walked twice, drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth for a second RBI. Jacob McElroy scored twice. Smith stole a base and scored one run.
