 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Piedmont set to face quality arms at Decatur Heritage

Piedmont-Golden Co.-BC07.jpg

Piedmont head coach Matt Deerman and the Bulldogs face Decatur Heritage in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Piedmont has a habit of finding a way to win. That continued Friday when the Bulldogs swept visiting Colbert County 4-2 and 12-2 in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 3A baseball playoffs. In the opener, Colbert County pitcher Austin Elliott had an odd delivery and the Bulldogs managed just three hits.

One of the hits was a two-run home run by Jack Hayes in the third inning. Two third-inning errors after Hayes homered literally gave Piedmont a 3-0 lead. With the third of his team’s three hits, catcher Kale Austin drove in an insurance run in the sixth inning for a 4-0 lead.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.