Prep baseball: Piedmont set to face quality arms at Decatur Heritage

Piedmont has a habit of finding a way to win. That continued Friday when the Bulldogs swept visiting Colbert County 4-2 and 12-2 in the opening round of the AHSAA Class 3A baseball playoffs. In the opener, Colbert County pitcher Austin Elliott had an odd delivery and the Bulldogs managed just three hits.
One of the hits was a two-run home run by Jack Hayes in the third inning. Two third-inning errors after Hayes homered literally gave Piedmont a 3-0 lead. With the third of his team’s three hits, catcher Kale Austin drove in an insurance run in the sixth inning for a 4-0 lead.
Brodie Homesley struck out eight and walked three while scattering three hits over the first six 2/3 innings. When the Indians produced two runs in the seventh, coach Matt Deerman shifted Hayes from third base to the mound. Four pitches later, a ground ball ended the game.
Nine hits, five walks, a hit batter and five Colbert County errors became 12 runs in just five innings in the second game. Hayes pitched all five innings, tossing a two-hitter with one walk, one earned run and four strikeouts. McClane Mohon and Jake Austin each had two hits. Sloan Smith, Jake Austin, Kale Austin and Cole Austin drove home two runs apiece.
Piedmont has advanced past the second round of the AHSAA baseball every year since Deerman became head baseball coach in 2017. Continuing that run won’t be as easy this season as it has been in some years past. The Bulldogs (24-7) travel to play Decatur Heritage on Friday and the Eagles are loaded with quality pitching.
Sophomore pitcher Bryant Sparkman tossed a two-hitter, struck out 10 and walked one over five innings in a 13-1 win over Brindlee Mountain last week as the Eagles opened the playoffs. Sparkman was all-state in Class 2A last year as a freshman when the Eagles won the 2A state championship.
In the second game, Decatur Heritage won 18-1. Brady Wilson, another sophomore, worked the first three innings for the win. He struck out six and walked six but allowed just one hit and one run.
Deerman said Monday that Sparkman throws in the upper 80’s while Wilson is consistently in the 84 to 86 mph range.
“If we pitch and play defense, we always have a chance,” Deerman said.
