Prep baseball: Piedmont’s hot spring break continues; Vestavia Hills up next

OXFORD — Piedmont bats have been very good during spring break, and spring break has been very, very good to Piedmont.
Class 3A’s fourth-ranked team batted around in its first at-bat against Moody on Friday and rolled on to a 10-3 victory in Oxford’s Spring Experience at Choccolocco Park.
The Bulldogs beat Hamilton 8-2 earlier Friday.
Two victories Friday ran Piedmont’s winning streak to seven games. The Bulldogs will carry a 15-3 record into today’s Experience finale against Vestavia Hills, 7A’s eighth-ranked team.
First pitch is 2 p.m. on Choccolocco Park’s signature field.
“Piedmont kids see that as a challenge,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “I expect us to play well tomorrow. I really do.
“The size of the school, I mean, they know a lot of those kids. They play with them in the summer, so I don’t think it’s going to be a stage that’s too big for them.”
Piedmont has won the past two Calhoun County championships, beating the county’s two biggest schools in the finals. The Bulldogs beat 5A Alexandria last year and 6A Oxford this year.
Piedmont lost to Westbrook Christian immediately following the county tournament, split with Southside and hasn’t lost since. The Bulldogs have won six games over spring break.
Four of those victories came in Florence last weekend. Piedmont beat Falkville 22-0 and Colbert County 10-0 on March 19 then beat Mars Hill Bible 13-12 and Central Florence 8-5 on Saturday.
That’s 71 runs in six games, an average of 11.8.
“We’ve been hot since the first game, and we stayed hot this game,” said Austin Estes, who started on the mound and held Moody to one hit in his four innings of work.
The Bulldogs’ spring break included team bonding during their Florence swing. They slept on cheerleading mats in Mars Hill’s gymnasium on the night of March 19.
Deerman said his players balked at the idea of non-hotel accommodations at first but made the best of it.
“We were all in that big gym, and you could see everybody,” he said. “They played some basketball, and they had, like, a virtual golf thing in there, so they had a good time.
“Whether they want to admit it or not, they had a good time.”
They had a better time playing, answering the challenge of Colby Holcombe, Central Florence’s 6-foot-6 senior pitcher. He held the Bulldogs to two runs through six innings, but they eked out hits and got into his pitch count in the seventh inning. He retired in 6 1/3 innings, and Piedmont went on to score three runs in the seventh to force extra innings.
Noah Reedy’s three-run home run in the ninth won it.
“He threw like 92 (mph) or 94,” Deerman said. “We battled and battled.”
Piedmont had an easier time of it Friday.
Jack Hayes had a double among his two hits and four RBIs against Hamilton. Jadon Calhoun homered and drove in two runs.
Calhoun, Reedy, Jake Austin and Sloan Smith combined to hold Hamilton to seven hits and two runs, both earned. Reedy, Austin and Smith combined to strike out seven batters.
Against Moody, the Bulldogs batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Estes led off with a single and scored on Max Hanson’s triple. Hanson scored on Reedy’s sacrifice fly. After Hayes doubled and Sean Smith was hit by a pitch, Calhoun doubled home a run. Jakari Foster’s grounder and Austin’s infield single plated the final two runs of the at-bat.
Hayes went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Estes 2-for-3 with an RBI. Foster and Austin each had two this, Foster with one RBI and Austin with two.
Moody scored its first run with two outs in the fifth, with the help of three errors from a mostly substitute Piedmont lineup. That kept the game going, and two walks set up Major Yancy’s two-run single in the sixth.
Hayes worked a scoreless 1 1/3 innings.
“We’ve played a lot of good baseball,” Estes said. “I wish we could’ve finished this one a little bit better, but a win’s a win.”
Vestavia Hills 8, Jacksonville 1: Friday’s first game on the signature field saw Jacksonville fall to 8-10 on the season. Coleman Oliver got Jacksonville’s lone hit, going 1-for-3 with a run.