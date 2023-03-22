Prep baseball: Piedmont run-rules another opponent

OXFORD — Piedmont picked up its second mercy-rule win of the day, taking down Handley 10-0 in five innings Wednesday evening.
Between Piedmont’s first Wednesday matchup against Fayetteville and subsequent matchup with Handley, the Bulldogs racked up 22 runs on 23 hits, run-ruling both opponents.
Starting pitcher Jack Hayes pitched all five innings against Handley, allowing three hits and walking one while striking out five batters.
Hayes also went 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk and an RBI.
Max Hanson and Cole Wilson led the charge for Piedmont, both going 2-for-3. Wilson had a game-high three RBIs.
Wilson’s two-RBI single in the fourth inning gave Piedmont an 8-0 lead, which turned into a 10-0 lead.
“We’ve been kind of hit or miss, and I thought even the bottom of the lineup did some big things,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “We hit some bullets.”
Along with the offense continuing to fire on all cylinders, the entire infield seemed to make a play for Piedmont at some point in the contest.
Deerman took notice of the team’s strong defensive play, including strong performances from the pitching staff.
“I don’t think we gave up the one earned run in eleven innings,” Deerman said. “Defensively, I thought it was all really, really good all the way around.”