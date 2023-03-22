 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Piedmont run-rules another opponent

OXFORD — Piedmont picked up its second mercy-rule win of the day, taking down Handley 10-0 in five innings Wednesday evening.

Between Piedmont’s first Wednesday matchup against Fayetteville and subsequent matchup with Handley, the Bulldogs racked up 22 runs on 23 hits, run-ruling both opponents.