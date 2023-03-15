 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Piedmont rolls up 17 runs in win over Weaver

Piedmont High School Teaser

Piedmont High School.

 Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Piedmont converted 13 hits, five walks and three Weaver errors into 17 runs over the first three innings. When the Bearcats scored three unearned runs in the top of the fifth they still trailed 17-5 and the mercy rule ended the game there.

Senior Sloan Smith pitched all five innings for the Bulldogs. He struck out five, walked one and gave up four hits. Four of Weaver’s five runs were unearned as Piedmont fielders were charged with six errors.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.