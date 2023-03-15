Prep baseball: Piedmont rolls up 17 runs in win over Weaver

Piedmont converted 13 hits, five walks and three Weaver errors into 17 runs over the first three innings. When the Bearcats scored three unearned runs in the top of the fifth they still trailed 17-5 and the mercy rule ended the game there.
Senior Sloan Smith pitched all five innings for the Bulldogs. He struck out five, walked one and gave up four hits. Four of Weaver’s five runs were unearned as Piedmont fielders were charged with six errors.
Piedmont sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning and six scored. In the second frame, 11 Bulldogs batted and seven scored. It was more of the same in the third inning as eight Piedmont hitters came to bat and four scored.
Catcher Kale Austin, Jack Hayes, McClane Mohon and Trevor Pike each had two hits for Piedmont. Mohon’s included a two-run home run in the second inning. Austin singled home two runs in the first and doubled in another run in the second. Hayes and Cole Austin each singled and knocked in a run in the first. Pike did the same in the second.
Jake Austin got an RBI in the first inning on a sacrifice fly to center field and doubled home a run in the third. Max Hanson sent courtesy runner Jacob McElroy, running for Smith, home in the third with Piedmont’s 17th run with a single in the third.
Pike scored three runs. Cole Wilson was 1-for-1 with a single, walked once, was hit by a pitch once and scored three times. Hayes, Mohon, courtesy runner Thomas Propst who ran for Kale Austin and McElroy as runner for Smith each scored two runs.
Leadoff hitter Eli Smith singled and scored for Weaver in the first and doubled to open the Bearcats’ third inning but was stranded at third. Dalton Homesley and Christian Marturello also had singles for Weaver in the first inning. Homesley scored on a fielding error and Marturello’s hit sent Smith home.
