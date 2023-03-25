 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Piedmont rallies with two runs in top of the seventh

Piedmont scored twice in the top of the seventh inning and defeated Etowah 2-1 in Attalla on Friday evening.

"Found a way again," Piedmont head baseball coach Matt Deerman said later.

