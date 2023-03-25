Prep baseball: Piedmont rallies with two runs in top of the seventh

Piedmont scored twice in the top of the seventh inning and defeated Etowah 2-1 in Attalla on Friday evening.
"Found a way again," Piedmont head baseball coach Matt Deerman said later.
The way to the win started with a leadoff double by No. 6 hitter Jonah Pike. Seventh-grader Cole Austin bunted attempting to advance Pike to third base. When Etowah pitcher Jameson Scissum threw wildly to third trying to get Pike, Pike scored and Austin advanced to second base.
Sloan Smith bunted for a base hit, moving Austin to third. Trevor Pike's single scored Austin with what proved to be the winning run. .
It was a busy day for the Austin brothers. Sophomore Kale Austin worked the first six innings on the mound for the Bulldogs and was the winning pitcher. Scissum scored Etowah's only run in the second inning. Kale fanned three, walked three and allowed eight hits but consistently pitched his way out of trouble. He stranded eight Blue Devils on base — two in the first inning, one in the second, three in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Senior Jake Austin pitched the seventh inning for Piedmont. With one away, he ran a pitch too far inside and hit the batter but got the next two batters, earning a save.
Kale Austin had Piedmont's lone two-hit game with singles in the first and fourth innings. Jack Hayes singled in the fourth and walked twice, once intentionally. Jake Austin singled in the sixth.
