Prep baseball: Piedmont opens with a 15-run win

PIEDMONT — Two days after basketball season ended, Jack Hayes and Silas Thompson were on the baseball field for Piedmont, helping the Bulldogs defeat visiting Cedar Bluff 17-2 in five innings.
At catcher, Hayes reached base four times on two walks, a hit by pitch and an error and his courtesy runner scored twice. Thompson doubled home a run in the second to spark a six-run inning and scored later himself. In the fourth, he reached on an error and scored again.
Winning pitcher Bryce Mohon homered in the first inning to stake Piedmont to a 1-0 lead. The Bulldogs sent 12 batters to the plate in the second and six scored. Ethan Swinford had an RBI single. Hayes, Sean Smith and Noah Reedy each drove in a run with a bases-loaded walk.
Trailing 10-0 after three innings, Cedar Bluff scored twice in the fourth. Seven of Piedmont’s 11 batters in the bottom of the fourth scored. A three-run triple by Austin Estes highlighted the fourth. Estes scored three runs overall. Walter, Brant Deerman, Swinford and Max Hanson each had two hits.
Mohon started and worked 3⅓ innings with five strikeouts, two walks, no hits and two runs allowed, one earned. Estes had two strikeouts to end the fourth after surrendering two one-run singles. Deerman retired the Tigers in order in the fifth with one strikeout to end the game.
Piedmont hosts Cherokee County Feb. 18 at 4:30 p.m.