 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Piedmont, Gordo split; deciding third game set for 2 p.m. Friday

New Baseball teaser

PIEDMONT — Piedmont and visiting Gordo split a pair of one-run games Thursday in Piedmont, setting the stage for a deciding third game in their Class 3A quarterfinal baseball series.

The first pitch for the third game is set for 2 p.m. Friday.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.