Prep baseball: Piedmont, Gordo split; deciding third game set for 2 p.m. Friday

PIEDMONT — Piedmont and visiting Gordo split a pair of one-run games Thursday in Piedmont, setting the stage for a deciding third game in their Class 3A quarterfinal baseball series.
The first pitch for the third game is set for 2 p.m. Friday.
Bulldogs senior Sloan Smith saved his first career home run — at any level of play or practice — for a truly special occasion in Game 1. Smith lofted a grand slam homer down the left field line to cap a six-run fourth inning that eventually led to a 7-6 victory for the Bulldogs. In the second game, Gordo junior Austin Baines dueled with Piedmont seventh-grader Cole Austin and Gordo claimed a 1-0 victory.
Afterward, Piedmont head coach Matt Deerman seemed to have settled on senior Jack Hayes as his team’s starting pitcher for the third game but not the only option.
“We’ve got three or four guys I’m pretty comfortable with right now,” Deerman said. “Sloan (Smith) and Jake (Austin) and Kale (Austin), they’ve been in pressure situations. I trust all of those guys.”
Gordo coach Jonathan Pate said he expected sophomore Landon Fike, who played left field in each of the first two games, would be Gordo’s starting pitcher Friday. Pate added that third baseman Brady Jones, shortstop Caleb Jennings and youngster John Parker Driver would all be available to pitch in the third game.
“It’s time to regroup now and play a third game tomorrow,” Pate said Thursday night.
In the first game of Thursday’s doubleheader, Gordo scored four runs in the top of the first inning and batted around. Sophomore starting pitcher Brodie Homesley struck out Gordo pitcher Will Whitley with the bases loaded for the final out of the inning to get the damage from being worse. Over the next five innings, the Greenwave managed just one more run against Homesley.
“You’ve just got to let it go. They had a good inning. You can’t let it get you down,” Homesley said. “You just keep filling (the strike zone) up. Eventually, it’s going to go your way.”
Deerman said Homesley’s ability to maintain his composure was crucial to the Bulldogs’ success.
“He gave up one run the rest of the game and gave us a chance to win,” Deerman said. “Without him doing that, if he falls apart, I told him, ‘That was one of the gutsiest performances I’ve seen you have. You gave us a chance to get back in that game.’”
The Bulldogs took advantage of that opportunity in the fourth inning when they sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs. Max Hanson started the rally with an infield single. Hayes walked. With one away, Jake Austi was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Cole Wilson reached on an error by Jennings and Hanson scored. Cole Austin followed with an RBI single that scored Hayes and left the bases juiced for Smith.
“I got a fastball first pitch and (Whitley) got behind 1-0,” Smith said. “I was sitting dead-red fastball. He left it over the plate and I was taking a big swing. Everything just lined up and the ball ended up going out.”
Smith said he could tell from the reaction of Piedmont’s “rowdy porch gang,” watching behind the left field fence and high on the back side of the home grandstand of the Field of Champions, that his clout was going over the fence. It helped that it exited just inside the left field foul pole where the fence is 315 feet from home plate.
“It was cool for that one to be the first one ever,” said Smith, who skipped, more than ran, joyfully around the bases. “It was a surreal feeling. It was amazing.”
Smith singled to open Piedmont’s sixth inning. Trevor Pike’s sacrifice bunt moved Smith to second and he scored an insurance run on McClane Mohon’s single to left. That run proved indispensable when Gordo scored a run and loaded the bases in the seventh inning with Hayes on the mound.
When Hayes reached 25 pitches, the most he could throw Thursday and still pitch Friday, Deerman inserted catcher Kale Austin at pitcher and moved Hayes to catcher. Austin entered with the bases loaded, two away and a 1-2 count on Jones. On Austin’s second pitch, Jones grounded to second base where Mohon fielded the ball cleanly and threw to Wilson at first base for the final out.
Homesley fanned five and walked one. Hanson had the defensive play of the contest when he threw out a runner at the plate in the Gordo sixth.
Cole Austin pitched all six innings of the second game for the Bulldogs. He struck out three and benefited from two double plays. Fike doubled for Gordo to start the fourth inning. A bunt moved him to third and he scored on Jenning’s sacrifice fly to center.
Jones doubled with one down in the Gordo fifth and Deerman moved his infielders in to make a play at the plate. Hayes made a diving stop on a ground ball and trapped Jones between third and home plate. Hayes threw to Kale Austin at home, Austin threw to Pike at third and Pike eventually ran Jones down from behind as he tried in vain to score.
Gordo’s Austin Baines limited Piedmont to five hits. Wilson singled with two down in the second. Mohon had a two-out single in the third, and Kale Austin doubled with one away in the fourth. Hayes singled with two gone in the sixth, and pinch-hitter Jonah Pike singled with two down in the seventh.
“He’s a competitor,” Deerman said of Cole Austin. “It’s unbelievable for a seventh-grader to be able to do what he did.”