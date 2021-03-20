Prep baseball: Piedmont gets two dramatic victories in Florence

FLORENCE — Piedmont’s baseball team scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to beat Mars Hill 13-12 on Saturday then beat Central Florence 8-5 in a nine-inning thriller.
Noah Reedy’s three-run home run in the top of the ninth held up as the winning hit against Central Florence. He was 1-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs in that game.
McClane Mohon started Piedmont’s five-run seventh against Mars Hill with a solo home run to left field. The other four runs came with two outs, with Jadon Calhoun doubling behind Sean Smith’s RBI double and Jakari Foster driving home Calhoun with the go-ahead run.
Piedmont improved to 13-3 after going 4-0 in Florence on Friday and Saturday. The Bulldogs’ other top performers against Central Florence:
—Max Hanson, 2-for-5, double, two runs.
—Jack Hayes, 2-for-4, two-out, two-run double to plate the tying runs in the seventh inning, one run; pitched one perfect inning with two strikeouts for the save.
—Smith, 1-for-2, one RBI.
—Calhoun, 1-for-4.
—Foster, 1-for-5, double.
—Jake Austin, 1-for-2, two runs; pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout for the win.
—Austin Estes, pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowed four hits and one earned run with three walks and eight strikeouts.
Piedmont’s top performers against Mars Hill:
—Estes, 2-for-4, triple, three runs, one RBI.
—Hanson, 1-for-3, one run.
—Reedy, 2-for-4, two RBIs.
—Hayes, 1-for-4, double, one run, one RBI.
—Smith, 2-for-3, double, two runs, one RBI.
—Calhoun, 2-for-3, double, one run, four RBIs.
—Foster, 3-for-4, one run, one RBI.
—Cassius Fairs, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI.
—Mohon, 1-for-4, home run, one run, one RBI.