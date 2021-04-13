Prep baseball: Piedmont downs Glencoe, Donoho tops Ragland

Jadon Calhoun and McClane Mohon drove in three runs apiece, and Piedmont’s baseball team downed Glencoe 13-5 on Tuesday.
Calhoun went 1-for-1 with a double and scored a run, and Mohon went 2-for-3 with a double and scored twice.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Austin Estes, 2-for-5, one run
—Max Hanson, 2-for-3, two doubles, three runs
—Noah Reedy, 3-for-4, two RBIs
—Jack Hayes, one RBI
—Sean Smith, 1-for-4, double, two runs, two RBIs
—Jakari Foster, 1-for-4, one run, one RBI
—Cassius Fairs, 1-for-3, one run; pitched one perfect inning in relief with one strikeout
Donoho 5, Ragland 4 (8 innings): Blake Willingham pitched eight innings and the Falcons rewarded his tenacity with a run in the home half of the eighth for a 5-4 Class 1A, Area 9 win over visiting Ragland. Lucas Elliott opened Donoho’s eighth with a single. Connor Goodson followed Elliott with a ringing double to center field to send Elliott home with the deciding run.
Ragland had tied the game at 4-4 on a leadoff home run in the seventh by catcher Josh Phillips. The Purple Devils opened the eighth inning with a double. A heads-up fielder’s choice by Donoho shortstop Nick Thompson erased that runner trying to advance to third. On the next pitch, the Falcons turned an inning-ending double play to set the stage for the heroics by Elliott and Goodson.
Elliott was 2-for-4 with a game-tying two-run homer in the fourth. Goodson doubled twice in four at-bats. Willingham had a single, walked twice and scored one run. He gave up 10 hits, walked one and fanned four. All four Ragland runs were earned.
Other top performers for Donoho:
—Marcus Lawler, single, RBI
—Slade Haney, single, run
—Tyler Allen, walk, run