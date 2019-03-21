Piedmont took its Tuesday loss at Pleasant Valley in area play to heart. A day later, the Bulldogs took it heart-to-heart.
“Our seniors were waiting on me in the locker room,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “I have all of them seventh period, and we sat down and had a meeting. They said all of the right things and got us pointed in the right direction.”
Piedmont rebounded Thursday at home, sweeping the Raiders 12-2 and 10-3 to gain the tiebreaker in Class 3A, Area 9.
The Bulldogs, who scored 11 two-out runs in the first game, improved to 13-4 overall, 3-1 area. Pleasant Valley, which beat Piedmont 3-2 in eight innings Tuesday, fell to 8-7, 4-2.
The Raiders won Tuesday thanks to a strong pitching outing from Jackson Almaroad. Ashton King scored to end the game when Piedmont errors rewarded aggressive base running.
“I think the biggest thing was we got a little overconfident, and the Almaroad kid was really good Tuesday,” Deerman said. “I think that caught us by surprise.
“We showed some good maturity to bounce back this week, and it was good to see.”
Piedmont got several big individual performances Thursday.
Jack Hayes went 3-for-6 with a run and five RBIs. His offensive output included a double in each game, and he pitched a complete game in the second, working seven innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and no walks with a strikeout.
Sean Smith erupted at the plate, going 5-for-7 on the day with three runs and five RBIs. His day included a double and two-run home run in the second game.
“The second game, he really hit it hard,” Deerman said. “The ball that he hit after the home run might’ve been harder than the home run.
“It was good to get him going. He’d been in a little bit of a slump, and broke out of it tonight.”
Nick Johnson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in the second game.
Bryce Walter hit a home run and pitched a five-inning complete game in the opener, allowing four hits and two earned runs with seven strikeouts.
“He’s moved into that No. 2 role and done a good job,” Deerman said.
T.J. Fairs went 3-for-7 with two runs and two RBIs on the day.
For Pleasant Valley, Skyler McLeod and Drake Hardy each drove in a run in the first game. Garrett Cranmer and Colby Nelson each had an RBI in the nightcap.
Piedmont now rounds third and heads into spring break. The Bulldogs will play Ohatchee today and Westbrook Christian Saturday then play Corner and Oneonta on Tuesday at Jacksonville State’s Rudy Abbott Field at Jim Case Stadium as part of Oxford’s Spring Experience.
“It’s good this happened this early in the season, as opposed to later on,” Deerman said. “This was a good wakeup call for us.”