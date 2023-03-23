Prep baseball: Piedmont beats Golden (Colo.) in eight innings

Piedmont scored an unearned run in the home half of the eighth inning and defeated Golden, Colo., 4-3 at Choccolocco Park in baseball Thursday.
Jack Hayes walked to open the inning and advanced to second base when Kale Austin was hit by a pitch. With one down, Hayes scored on an infield error.
Sloan Smith pitched the final two innings for the Bulldogs in relief of Brodie Homesley and was the winner. He struck out one, gave up two hits and did not issue a walk. Homesley allowed seven hits but two came in the second inning when the Demons knotted the score at 1-1. Three came in the sixth when Golden again tied the score, this time 3-3. Homesley had five strikeouts and did not walk a batter.
Piedmont made the most of two hits. The Bulldogs scored in the first inning when Max Hanson doubled with one out and Hayes singled to send him home. Piedmont took a 3-1 lead in the fifth. Smith walked to start the inning and scored on an error. McClane Mohon reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to second and then third when Hanson and Hayes each walked. Mohon scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin.
Piedmont faced Golden pitcher Laif Palmer, who is 6-foot-6 and an Oregon State commit. He throws more than 90 mph, but the Bulldogs scored three runs off him in his six innings of work.
Piedmont plays Etowah in Attalla on Friday.
