Prep baseball: Piedmont beats Golden (Colo.) in eight innings

Piedmont-Golden Co.-BC01.jpg

Piedmont's Max Hanson scores against Golden, Co. at Choccolocco Park.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Piedmont scored an unearned run in the home half of the eighth inning and defeated Golden, Colo., 4-3 at Choccolocco Park in baseball Thursday.

Jack Hayes walked to open the inning and advanced to second base when Kale Austin was hit by a pitch. With one down, Hayes scored on an infield error.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.