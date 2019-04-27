Reaching the third round of the AHSAA baseball playoffs is nothing new for Piedmont. Setting a school record for wins is.
The Bulldogs beat Lauderdale County 9-1 in Saturday’s Game 3 of their second-round playoff series, improving to 31-8 on the season headed into this week’s third-round series at home against Westminster Christian.
Piedmont’s 31 victories bested the 2014 team’s mark of 30, which bested the 2012 team’s record of 29 en route to the state finals. The 2014 team reached the semifinals, or fourth round.
Piedmont also won 27 games while reaching the 2017 state finals.
“We’ve played an extremely tough schedule this year,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “We didn’t play any cupcakes.
“People will say things to me about that, ‘Give your kids a break,’ but it prepares us for days like today.”
Piedmont and Lauderdale County met in the playoffs for the third year in a row, with all three series coming down to a Game 3. Piedmont won en route to a state runner-up finish in 2017, and Lauderdale County did the same in 2018.
The Bulldogs lost Friday’s series opener against Lauderdale County 7-4 but won the nightcap 8-2. This after the right words from David Deerman, Matt’s brother and assistant coach.
“I feel like it was a carbon copy of last year in reverse,” Matt Deerman said. “They were sky high after the first game.
“David said, ‘If we win the second game, we’re going to win this thing. If we win this game tonight, you’ll win tomorrow.’”
Piedmont finished strongly Friday night, adding to a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Brant Deerman and Mason Mohon hit two-out doubles ahead of Sean Smith’s two-run home run.
“That was huge in today’s momentum,” Matt Deerman said. “It gave us a lot of confidence at the plate.”
Piedmont pounded 12 hits Saturday. Bryce Walter, the winning pitcher in Game 2, went 3-for-3 with a home run, double, run and three RBIs. Smith was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs, and Mohon was 2-for-4 with two doubles.
Mohon also came up big on the mound, pitching seven innings. He allowed seven hits, one earned run and one walk to go with four strikeouts.
“He was lights out,” Matt Deerman said. “We haven’t thrown him much all year. He’s been so solid defensively, and I felt like we had enough arms.
“He and I had talked, and I had in the back of my mind that this guy has played quarterback in the state-championship game. The spotlight is not going to get him.”