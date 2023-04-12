Prep baseball: Patterson hurls shutout as Alexandria downs Tennessee team

OXFORD — Tripp Patterson pitched a complete game and struck out seven batters as Alexandria took down Cookeville (Tenn.) in a 7-0 win Wednesday at Oxford's Choccolocco Park.
“I think it was a good team win,” Patterson said. “We’re playing well right now, and I hope to keep at it going into the playoffs.”
Patterson, who held the Cavaliers to just three hits and walked just one batter in the contest, said that he fell into a groove as he saw the Valley Cubs take a five-run lead by the third inning.
“We got an early lead and that’s big for a pitcher,” Patterson said. “As soon as we had the lead, I felt good from then on.”
Alexandria coach Zac Welsh agreed with Patterson, saying that the pitcher caught fire as the Valley Cubs’ offense continued to put runs on the board.
“He's hard to outwork when he's getting in the zone,” Alexandria coach Zac Welsh said. “First inning, second inning, he settled in and by the third, he was really, really rolling through there. I love the way he locates and throws all of his pitches for strikes and just gets after it.”
Leadoff hitter Aaron Johnson went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBI. Johnson and Tyler Brown each had a team-high two RBIs.
Brodie Slaton and Brunner each had two-hit days, with both of the sluggers posting an RBI.
“It’s always good to score runs,” Welsh said. “Our at-bats have been getting better as the year goes on. There’s a lot of ways to have success in the box and we found a lot of different ways to do that tonight. It was fun to watch our hitters have a good day.”
Ty Gantt led Cookeville with two hits in three at bats, while Andrew Corbeil also had a hit for the Cavaliers.
“I thought they brought it to us, man,” Cookeville coach Brent Chaffin said. “They attacked us really quick and we just kind of laid back.”
Added Chaffin: “Ty Gannt has bought into our hitting approach and stayed with it. He’s seeing a reward from it. We’re trying to get eight more guys in the lineup to do the same.”
Alexandria, which was ranked second in Class 5A in the most recent poll by the Alabama Sports Writers Association, will look to continue the run of success the team has had as it dives deeper into area play.
“That was a good day of baseball,” Alexandria coach Zac Welch said. “It’s always good to come here to Choccolocco Park and in such a nice place. Quality competition and I can’t ask for much more than a day like today.”