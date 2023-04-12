 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Patterson hurls shutout as Alexandria downs Tennessee team

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Tripp Patterson pitched a complete game and struck out seven batters as Alexandria took down Cookeville (Tenn.) in a 7-0 win Wednesday at Oxford's Choccolocco Park.

“I think it was a good team win,” Patterson said. “We’re playing well right now, and I hope to keep at it going into the playoffs.”