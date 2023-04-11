 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Oxford Yellow Jackets sting Gadsden City at home Tuesday

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The Oxford Yellow Jackets have proven themselves as a force this season in Class 6A baseball. Tuesday, the visiting Gadsden City Titans felt the sting of the Yellow Jackets as Oxford claimed a 10-0 victory that was shortened to 4½ innings by the 10-run mercy rule.

The win improved top-ranked Oxford to 26-6, including 7-0 in 6A, Area 13.