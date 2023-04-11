Prep baseball: Oxford Yellow Jackets sting Gadsden City at home Tuesday

OXFORD — The Oxford Yellow Jackets have proven themselves as a force this season in Class 6A baseball. Tuesday, the visiting Gadsden City Titans felt the sting of the Yellow Jackets as Oxford claimed a 10-0 victory that was shortened to 4½ innings by the 10-run mercy rule.
The win improved top-ranked Oxford to 26-6, including 7-0 in 6A, Area 13.
“I thought today we played against a faceless opponent,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said. “We were playing faceless hitters and we were facing faceless pitchers in the fact that we were playing to our standard instead of like, you know, you can see they’re 2-19 or whatever their record is.
“These guys know they got a standard to play at and I thought they did that. I thought they played really well.”
Hayes Harrison got the start on the mound for Oxford and was lights out. He threw for four innings and gave up only one hit, one walk on the first batter of the game, and struck out four Gadsden City batters.
“I felt pretty good going into today,” Harrison said. “My defense played crazy good today. We had a bunch of like web gems, crazy plays in the middle of the infield, we had some good plays in the outfield. They really did a really good job today.”
Eli Bozeman relieved Harrison in the top of the fifth and clinched the dominant win on a strikeout after a ground out and a pop fly were the first two outs of the inning.
"That’s what he does,” Harrison said. “I feel like we have a lot of really good relievers that I can trust to go out there and just keep it where it’s at, really just get the job done as a reliever and do what they need to do as a reliever. He killed it today.”
The scoring came in bunches for the Yellow Jackets as they scored three runs in the first inning, two in the second, three in the third, and two in the fourth.
Nick Richardson led off the bottom of the first with a walk to get the first Oxford baserunner aboard. Peyton Watts popped out before Carter Johnson walked. A passed ball moved Richardson and Johnson to second and third then Harrison was walked to load the bases with only one out.
Sam Robertson then hit a sacrifice fly ball deep enough to right to score Richardson for the first run of the game. Trace Adams followed Robertson with a single to left to score Johnson and Harrison for the second and third runs.
The bottom of the second saw two more runs come across home for the Yellow Jackets when Watts ripped a single to right field. The bases were loaded when he collected his two RBIs thanks to Drew McCorrick leading off the inning by taking a hit-by-pitch.
Tide Gann followed McCorrick with a grounder to short that resulted in a Gadsden City error. Richardson loaded the bases on an infield single to short with no outs culminating in plenty of momentum for Oxford to extend their lead to 5-0 after the Watts single.
“It felt good,” Watts said of his single. “I’m really really picky with my swing on a lot of different things, and I’m always trying to get better on it. Even when I’m up there, I try not to think, but sometimes you end up thinking and that’s usually when you get yourself out. It felt good just to continue barreling baseballs for sure.”
Things started to get sloppy for the Titans in the bottom of the third which is not what a team needs when playing the No. 1-ranked team in the state. Robertson led off the inning with a single to left field to get things rolling again for the Yellow Jackets’ offense.
Adams then popped up to center but an error on the catch by the Titans’ outfielder Alex Swafford caused runners to be safe at first and second with no outs. Adams and Robertson then moved to second and third on a wild pitch by Gadsden City’s Matthew Sparks.
Forrest Heacock walked to load the bases again for Oxford with no one out. Bozeman came in as the courtesy runner for Heacock who was catching after the walk. Robertson came storming home on a wild pitch that got by Titans catcher Dawson Crowe.
McCorrick drove in Adams on a ground out to short for the first out of the inning. Gann drove in Bozeman on a sacrifice fly ball to center for the third and final run of the third that extended Oxford’s lead to 8-0.
Johnson led things off in the bottom of the fourth with a line drive to right field. Gadsden City’s Tracy Gaddis could not make the catch resulting in an error and Johnson being safe at first. Harrison struck out before Robertson collected another RBI on a single to center. Another Gadsden City error led to Robertson getting into scoring position at second.
Adams moved Robertson to third on a sacrifice fly to center before Heacock brought Robertson home on a double to deep left center field for the 10th and final run of the game.
Oxford will take on the Titans again on Thursday in a double header between the two area foes. The double header will take place at Gadsden City, but Watts and the Yellow Jackets are confident looking ahead to the matchup.
“Just continue to swing it,” he said. “We’ll have a lot of our arms on Thursday. Obviously, we won’t have Hayes, but Bozeman will be back, RJ (Brooks) hasn’t thrown yet, so just keep the momentum going with our arms and everything just as well as we did hitting today.”