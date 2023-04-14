 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Oxford takes two at Gadsden City

Oxford football teaser

The Oxford Yellow Jackets are ready to go. Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Oxford took home two wins from Gadsden City in Friday’s doubleheader at Gadsden City High School. The Yellow Jackets won 7-0 in the first game and 11-4 in the second.

Game One: Jackson Crow and RJ Brooks combined for 11 strikeouts and allowed just one hit as Oxford downed Gadsden City.