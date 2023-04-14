Prep baseball: Oxford takes two at Gadsden City

Oxford took home two wins from Gadsden City in Friday’s doubleheader at Gadsden City High School. The Yellow Jackets won 7-0 in the first game and 11-4 in the second.
Game One: Jackson Crow and RJ Brooks combined for 11 strikeouts and allowed just one hit as Oxford downed Gadsden City.
Crow was credited with the win after throwing the first four innings, allowing one hit while walking five and striking out eight. Brooks pitched the final three, allowing no hits. He walked one and struck out three.
Carter Johnson hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give Oxford an early two-run lead. The Alabama commit finished with two runs, two RBIs and a walk. Sam Robertson also finished with two RBIs from a single that scored Johnson and Hayes Harrison.
Nick Richardson led the team in hits, going 2-for-4 with two singles and crossed home plate once.
Peyton Watts and Trace Adams also had an RBI in the contest.
Gadsden City’s Jackson Sparks had the Titans’ lone hit.
Game Two: Nick Richardson and Carter Johnson both had three-hit games and Eli Bozeman hit a home run as Oxford down Gadsden City to claim both games of the doubleheader.
Richardson, who hit leadoff, went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and crossed home plate once, while Johnson went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs.
Bozeman hit a home run to left field to give Oxford its ninth run in the top of the seventh.
Sam Robertson finished with a team-high three RBIs, with two coming from a double in the seventh to score Johnson and Peyton Watts.
Watts finished with a team-high two stolen bases.
Oxford starter Drew McCormick pitched three innings, allowing one hit and earning four runs. He walked three and struck out three.
Hayden Gallahar pitched the remaining four innings, allowing one hit and striking out six. Gallahar threw 74.5 percent strikes (35-for-47).
Gadsden City’s Jordan Nowell and Tracy Gaddis each had a hit, with Gaddis posting a team-high two RBIs with his single to score Norwell and Luke Waldrop in the bottom of the third.