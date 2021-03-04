Prep baseball: Oxford starts busy weekend with victory over Vestavia Hills

HOOVER — Trey Mooney and Hayes Harrison combined to hold Vestavia Hills to five hits and no earned runs, and Oxford won 4-1 in the Hoover Met Showdown on Thursday.
The event runs through Sunday. The Yellow Jackets will play in the Showdown on Saturday morning then return to Choccolocco Park in time for their Calhoun County tournament opener, set for 5:30 p.m. against the White Plains-Faith Christian winner.
Oxford holds the top seed.
The Yellow Jackets' top performers against Vestavia Hills:
—Mooney, pitched five innings, allowed two hits, no runs and three walks with five strikeouts; at the plate, went 1-for-2 with a double
—Harrison, pitched two innings, allowed three hits, no earned runs and no walks with two strikeouts
—Trey Higgins, 1-for-2, one run
—Peyton Watts, 1-for-3, one run
—Carter Johnson, one RBI