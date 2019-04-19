OXFORD — Mother Nature brought lots of rain, and Oxford hitters brought lots of pain Friday.
The Yellow Jackets responded to Hartselle rallies with bigger ones, pounding out 14 hits en route to a 14-4 victory in six innings.
The best-of-3 series continues today, with Game 2 set for 2 p.m. on Choccolocco Park’s signature field and a winner-take-all game immediately following, if needed.
Game 2 was scheduled for Friday, but surges of sideways rain forced a 40-minute delay with Oxford (22-10) two outs and five runs into the bottom of the first inning. The two teams played through more bursts of wind-driven rain and plunging temperatures.
When the first-inning delay came, Hartselle pitcher Grayson Bray was 27 pitches into his day, meaning he could not pitch Saturday because of the pitch-count rule. Oxford starter Jarin Turner had worked 21 pitches in the top of the first, under the 25 cutoff, so he could’ve come back today.
“That was a weird situation, and me, you don’t want to take advantage,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said. “You want to beat everybody at their best, so I was kind of glad it panned out the way it did.”
The day’s bursts of rain, wind and cold made for miserable playing conditions.
“It gets rough,” said Turner, who struck out 11 batters while allowing four walks and eight hits but just two earned runs in six innings. “You have some things you’ve got to work on. You’ll slide just about every pitch down that mound, and the ball gets wet. You go through all of these wet balls, and sometimes you get another wet ball thrown back to you.
“You just kind of forget about everything else around you and just throw the ball.”
From the start of the second inning on, Turner threw with a lead.
Hartselle (15-17) put up two runs in the top of the first inning and two more in the fifth. Oxford answered with five runs in the first and six the fifth.
The Yellow Jackets’ first-inning surge came in six hits, including Jake Spivey’s run-scoring triple, Turner’s RBI single and Chadd Adams’ two-run single. Spivey’s second triple of the game, in the fifth inning, drove in two runs after Hartselle intentionally walked Trey Higgins ahead of him.
Spivey’s deep-fly second triple, hit in a blowing rain, landed on the warning track near the 375-foot mark in left-center field.
“I didn’t think I hit it that good, and then, like, I guess the wind kept carrying it,” said Spivey, a catcher who couldn’t recall hitting two triples in a game previously. “I was just running as hard as I can.”
Reese Howard hit a two-run double in the fifth.
Brooks cited his team’s “energy.”
The Yellow Jackets’ answers to Hartselle uprisings validated new Rocky-themed team T-shirts. The team got the black shirts during a pre-playoff dinner Thursday. With gold designs and lettering, the shirts touted the Yellow Jackets’ Calhoun County championship on front with a theme on the back: “Work The Cut.”
“It’s the old Russians cut, Rocky Balboa, survive the attack,” Brooks said. “Keep working the cut. If I’m fighting, and you’re bleeding, and you look at it, and you’re mad at me, and I’ve got to keep fighting and continue to work the cut instead of going for the knockout punch.
“That was a perfect example of surviving the attack and continuing to work the cut and continuing to try to win pitches.”
Oxford ended the game with two more runs in the sixth, one on Dawson Winningham’s RBI single and the game-ender on Adams’ bunt to score another run.
With Game 1 down, Brooks reminded his team what happened a year ago. Oxford pounded out 15 hits in a 15-1 victory in Game 1 of a first-round series, only to lose the series to eventual 6A champion Hazel Green.
“We’ve still got a lot of unfinished business,” Brooks said.
Brooks said he plans to start Trey Mooney in Game 2.
“It’ll be Mooney and whatever it takes to win that game,” he said.