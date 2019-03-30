OXFORD — Oxford’s gauntlet week in the Spring Experience didn’t do much to help the Yellow Jackets’ rankings, but they put a few things in their pockets for games that matter.
Cole Hapach’s solid pitching outing, backing up a text he sent to his head coach, and freshman pinch hitter Wes Miller’s two-run single highlighted Oxford’s 8-2 loss to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Saturday on Choccolocco Park’s signature field.
The loss was the third this week against brand-name competition. Oxford (17-6), which inched up to No. 3 in 6A in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, lost to 6A No. 2 Hillcrest 8-2, 7A No. 7 Mountain Brook 13-3 and 16-3 to Vestavia Hills, first among others receiving votes in 7A.
The games against Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills were five-inning, run-rule games.
Spring showcases are about playing, improving and finding answers, however. Oxford makes the turn into this week’s Area 13 series against Fort Payne.
That’s why subheadline items like Hapach’s solid pitching outing and Miller’s hit keep the Yellow Jackets’ big picture from being a blank page.
Hapach, a junior, fought through a 33-pitch, three-run first inning. The junior right-hander then hung zeroes on the board into the fifth. Oxford coach Wes Brooks took the rap for Walt Bailey’s two-run home run, which put Hillcrest up 5-0 ahead of Miller’s moment in Oxford’s ensuing at-bat.
“I probably should’ve put the guy on at 3-0, and we’d struck the next guy out twice already,” Brooks said. “Now it’s a 3-2 game, and they’re pressing, so it’s bad coaching.”
Hapach carried into the seventh inning, averaging nine pitches per inning after the first. He gave way to Gavin Orcutt with two runners on and no outs. Brooks called Hapach’s performance “great.”
“They played area Tuesday-Thursday,” Brooks said. “He’s a three-pitch guy. That’ll be a similar type guy that we’ll see in the playoffs in a game 2 or 3, and Hapach is wanting that spot.
“He sent me a text the other night saying, ‘I want to be that dog in game 3, coach.’”
Miller’s pinch hit got Oxford back in it, within 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. He followed singles by Chadd Adams and Orcutt, who gave way to pinch runner Wesley Sparks.
Normally a junior-varsity player, Miller had been written onto the carbon lineup card for the Hillcrest game.
“I went down two pitches for strikes,” he said. “Fastball and changeup got me. I pulled my head on a lot of them. I should’ve waited on the ball.
“I sort of waited on my back leg and put it out there in left-center field.”
It was Miller’s third opportunity this year. He singled as a designated hitter in his first varsity game and went 0-for-2 with an RBI the other time.
“That’s awesome,” Brooks said. “Hard works pays off, and he deserved a shot. He’s done well. He’s still got things to work on, but I’m sure he enjoyed the interview there.”
Oxford’s team played Saturday wearing gold ribbons on their jerseys in honor of Pat Brooks, Wes’ mom, who is battling cancer.
Ariton 19, Oxford 12: Oxford went deep into its pitching roster. Nicholas Hamlin started, and Miller and Dylan Ray worked the final 5 2/3 innings. They combined to give up 23 hits and 16 earned runs.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Trey Higgins, 1-for-4, one run, four RBIs
—Reese Howard, 4-for-4, one run, four RBIs
—Jake Spivey, 1-for-5, one run, one RBI
—Ethan Wyatt, 1-for-1, one run
—Garrett Davenport, 1-for-1, one run
—Will McDow, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI
Alexandria 6, Lauderdale County 3: Alexandria returned from a trip to the Mobile area to beat reigning 3A runnerup Lauderdale County, ending a spring-break gauntlet of tough competition.
Alexandria, a 5A team, split a doubleheader with 6A No. 8 Saraland, losing 8-3 and winning 2-0. The Valley Cubs (13-9) lost 3-0 to St. Paul’s, 5A’s top-ranked team, and 4-0 to Faith Academy, 6A’s fourth-ranked team, before returning to Calhoun County to play their lone Spring Experience game.
“I think we’re getting better,” Alexandria coach Andy Shaw said. “It’s all about this week (area series against Southside, Tuesday on the road and Thursday doubleheader at home). … We’ve got to win there to get in the playoffs.”
Alexandria’s top performers against Lauderdale County:
—Noah Primm, 2-for-3, double, two runs, one RBI
—Ryan Taylor, 2-for-2, double, one run, three RBIs
—Layton Ellison, 1-for-4, double, one RBI
—Austin West, 1-for-1, one run
—Jalen Borders, 2-for-3, one RBI
—Mitch Welch, pitched six innings, allowed one earned run, three hits, no walks with seven strikeouts
—Brennan Brown, pitched one inning, allowed two hits, one earned run, no walks with no strikeouts