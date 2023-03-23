 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Oxford rolls to win over Golden (Colo.)

oxford v golden baseball 008 tw.jpg

Oxford's Peyton Watts is fired up after scoring against Golden on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

OXFORD — As Golden looked to escape the cold temperatures of Colorado, the team stepped into the flames as Oxford continued its scorching-hot ways with a 12-0, five-inning win over Golden High School of Golden, Colo., on Wednesday

This marks Oxford’s fifth straight 10-run-rule win.