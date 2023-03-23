Prep baseball: Oxford rolls to win over Golden (Colo.)

OXFORD — As Golden looked to escape the cold temperatures of Colorado, the team stepped into the flames as Oxford continued its scorching-hot ways with a 12-0, five-inning win over Golden High School of Golden, Colo., on Wednesday
This marks Oxford’s fifth straight 10-run-rule win.
“They have a really good squad,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said. “They threw some really good arms at us, had a hard time throwing strikes, I thought our guys were locked in at the plate.”
Despite Oxford’s lopsided win, Golden has proved to be a baseball force in Colorado.
Golden finished as one of the top teams in Colorado Class 4A, garnering back-to-back league championships in 2021 and 2022.
Last season, the team made the trip to Alabama and fell to Oxford in a 10-3 loss.
“When we come outside of the state of Colorado, the expectation is that we still compete just like we do, whether we’re in state or out of state, and we’re a good enough team to do that,” Golden coach Jackie McBroom said. “It’s always disappointing when you come in and play at a place like this and your players don’t show up.”
Oxford struck out just twice in the contest, racking up 11 hits, drawing eight walks and getting on base twice from a hit by pitch.
“If you want to be able to compete against better teams, you’ve got to make them earn it. You can’t give them anything,” McBroom said. “When you’re making errors and you’re walking people, that’s two easy against a good baseball team.”
Oxford’s Peyton Watts crossed home plate four times, going 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
“Peyton Watts in the month of March has been as hot as any player I’ve ever coached,” Brooks said. “He has really seen the baseball good.”
Starter Hudson Gilman and reliever R Brooks combined to allow four hits while striking out seven over five innings.
Gilman also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a triple, two walks and two RBIs.
Hayes Harrison led the team with five RBIs and went 2-for-2.
As Oxford looks to continue its surging success, Brooks said that the team’s depth up and down the lineup is showing signs of a potential championship team.
“We’ve got three or four guys on the bench tonight that are starters,” Brooks said. “We’ve got 15 or 16 starters, we’ve got depth at every position. We’ve got a championship team. We’ve won two championships already, I’ve got to find a way to keep it rolling.”