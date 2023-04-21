Prep baseball: Oxford rides pitching to first-round sweep of Center Point

OXFORD — Oxford’s pitching staff pitched a combined 10 no-hit innings Friday in a two-game romp of Center Point in the first round of the Class 6A state baseball playoffs.
Oxford won the first game 10-0 and the second game 20-0 to secure a first-round victory. The Yellow Jackets will host Mountain Brook in the second round next week.
“Pitchers came in and threw strikes, we were able to throw two lefties in Game 1 and three righties in Game 2,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said. “A lot of strikeouts, a lot of strikes, a lot of guys on base, we had an opportunity to play everybody in Game 2. Overall, I was pleased.”
The duo of Hayes Harrison and Hayden Gallahar pitched a perfect five innings in the first game. Harrison got the start, pitching two innings and striking out three. Gallahar entered in relief and struck out eight of his nine batters faced.
The only out that wasn’t a swing and miss was a groundout.
“I had a great catcher back there helping me out and framing up every pitch,” Gallahar said. “Coach called a great game and I executed.”
After Drew McCormick struck out all six of the batters faced in Game 2, Jackson Crow came on in relief and walked two and struck out three in his two innings pitched.
Peyton Watts closed out the last inning and recorded two strikeouts.
Carter Johnson and RJ Brooks each hit a home run, with Brooks’ being an inside-the-park home run in Game 2. Johnson finished 3-for-5 with six runs and three RBIs while Brooks finished 2-for-3 with two runs and six RBIs.
Johnson said that his home run helped him get some nerves out moving forward.
“It was awesome,” Johnson said. “Just come out here and did our job and it worked out, I don’t know. It’s great.”
After not striking out once in the first game, the Yellow Jackets only struck out twice in the second.
“Oxford, they’ve got a quality ball club,” Center Point coach Davion Singleton said. “We’re young. We love this environment that we were able to come and play in.”
Watts finished 3-for-5 with six runs and two RBIs, while Trace Adams finished 2-for-6 with three RBIs and three runs.
“Our next goal was to play in the month of May,” Brooks said. “In order to get that opportunity, we’ve got to win the first pitch against Mountain Brook next week.”