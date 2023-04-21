 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Oxford rides pitching to first-round sweep of Center Point

Peyton Watts

Oxford's Peyton Watts fires to first base during the Yellow Jackets' first-round sweep of Center Point on Friday.

 by Tucker Webb, Daily Home photographer, twebb@dailyhome.com

OXFORD — Oxford’s pitching staff pitched a combined 10 no-hit innings Friday in a two-game romp of Center Point in the first round of the Class 6A state baseball playoffs.

Oxford won the first game 10-0 and the second game 20-0 to secure a first-round victory. The Yellow Jackets will host Mountain Brook in the second round next week.