You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Oxford opens season with win over Smiths Station

  • Comments
Baseball teaser

Trey Mooney pitched a complete game, allowing five hits with six strikeouts, and Carter Johnson had two of Oxford’s six hits as the Yellow Jackets opened the high school baseball season with a 5-1 victory over Smiths Station on Friday at Choccolocco Park.

Sam Robertson scored from second base on Trey Higgins’ infield single in the third inning.

Hayes Harrison ignited Oxford’s four-run sixth inning when he singled home Miguel Mitchell from third. Mooney’s fielder’s choice scored R.J. Brooks, Johnson singled home Jackson Ray and Higgins’ sacrifice fly scored Johnson.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...