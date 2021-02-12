Prep baseball: Oxford opens season with win over Smiths Station

Trey Mooney pitched a complete game, allowing five hits with six strikeouts, and Carter Johnson had two of Oxford’s six hits as the Yellow Jackets opened the high school baseball season with a 5-1 victory over Smiths Station on Friday at Choccolocco Park.
Sam Robertson scored from second base on Trey Higgins’ infield single in the third inning.
Hayes Harrison ignited Oxford’s four-run sixth inning when he singled home Miguel Mitchell from third. Mooney’s fielder’s choice scored R.J. Brooks, Johnson singled home Jackson Ray and Higgins’ sacrifice fly scored Johnson.