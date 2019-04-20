OXFORD — For the second year in a row, Oxford started a first-round Class 6A playoff series with an offensive eruption. For the second year in a row, the Yellow Jackets came away agonizing over a season ended too early.
Hartselle withstood Trey Mooney’s pitching gem to win Game 2 of the best-of-3 series 1-0 Saturday on Choccolocco Park’s signature field, and a walk-riddled eight-run inning doomed Oxford to a 10-1 loss in the winner-take-all third game.
Hartselle (16-17) won the series 2-1 after falling 14-4 in Friday’s rain-soaked first game and will play Gardendale in the second round. Gardendale swept Pinson Valley.
Oxford finished 22-12. Like it was a year ago, when the Yellow Jackets won their opener with eventual 6A champion Hazel Green 15-1 then lost two one-run games, the Yellow Jackets came up on the wrong side of a thin red line from advancing.
“It’s similar to last year, and it’s hard on us,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said. “Just about every time, during a (playoff series), you win one with your bats, and then you win one on the mound.
“You almost want to count that one for Mooney as a win.”
Almost, for sure.
Mooney struck out seven batters and walked three. He allowed one earned run and four hits.
“I felt like, coming in early on, I felt pretty good,” Mooney said. “I got stronger throughout the game, realizing where I’m missing stuff and just relocating everything.
“I tried to push myself to learn from mistakes and keep going.”
Problem was, three of Hartselle’s hits came back-to-back-to-back in the fifth inning. Drew Cartee and Elliott Bray singled ahead of eight-hole hitter Blaze Gillespie, who blooped a single that landed perfectly between three Oxford players in left-center field.
Cartee, on third base when the hit occurred, hesitated but made it home ahead of the throw for the game’s only run.
Mooney then walked Justin Fletcher to load the bases with one out but got leadoff hitter Connor Ord to pop to second base and struck out D.J. Leathers to end the threat.
“It was very frustrating,” Mooney said. “I knew those weren’t quality hits, just luck, but they hit it where they had to hit it and got on base. I’m just glad we got out of the inning when we did.”
Oxford’s best chances to score came in the fourth and fifth innings.
Pinch-runner Ethan Wyatt came on after catcher Jake Spivey was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth, and Wyatt advanced to third base with one out on a steal and throwing error by Ord, Hartselle’s catcher.
Fletcher, Hartselle’s starting pitcher, then struck out Peyton Howard, but a dropped third strike prompted Ord to throw to first base. Hartselle first baseman Drew Nix fired back home in time for the 2-3-2 double play.
“I’m fine with” Wyatt going home on the throw to first base, Brooks said. “I just wish he would’ve been a little more aggressive and fearless. At that moment, you’re like, let’s try to steal a run here.”
Wesley Miller led off the Oxford fifth with a single, and pinch-runner Samuel Robertson got to third base on a passed ball and Dawson Winningham grounder. Fletcher then struck out Chadd Adams and Mooney.
“He threw hard, and he threw good,” Hartselle coach William Booth said of Fletcher, who threw a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and no walks.
The series finale saw Hartselle get out to a 2-0 lead on RBI singles from Leathers and Bray in the first and second innings, but the game got away from Oxford in the fourth.
Cole Hapach, who relieved starter Wesley Sparks one pitch into the game’s second batter, walked Cartee, Gillespie and Clay Burns around a Bray single to make it 3-0. Sparks re-entered and issued a bases-loaded walk to Ord ahead of Leathers’ odd-hop infield single off of the mound to make it 5-0.
Nix’s two-run single made it 7-0 before Sparks got Morrow to ground out and struck out Grayson Bray. Cartee then hit a two-run single.
Elliott Bray’s infield single and a throwing error by Oxford shortstop Trey Higgins brought the final run of the rally home, putting Oxford in a 10-0 hole.
Peyton Howard’s two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the fourth accounted for Oxford’s lone run, but he was out trying to take second base after a throw home.
Oxford will lose a senior class that includes Spivey, who signed with Southern Union, and Jarin Turner, who signed with West Georgia. The Yellow Jackets finished with Calhoun County and area titles after losing a big senior class, including three of the top four pitchers, the entire infield and one outfielder.
“We competed, and I have no doubt they’ll be in the semifinals,” Brooks said. “They’re a good team. We are, too.”