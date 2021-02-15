Prep baseball: Oxford downs Moody

OXFORD — Nick Hamlin, Hudson Gilman and Hayden Gallahar combined to hold Moody to three hits, and Oxford downed Moody 9-2 on Monday at Choccolocco Park.
Hamlin and Gallahar struck out two batters apiece, and Gilman allowed no hits in 2 2/3 innings of middle relief. Hamilin got the win in 3 1/3 innings of work.
Other top performers for Oxford (3-0):
— Sam Robertson, 1-4, one run.
— Trey Higgins, 1-3, two runs, one RBI.
— Carter Johnson, 1-3, one run.
— Landon Howell, 1-2, two runs.
— Hayes Harrison 1-4, two runs, one RBI.
— Chance Griner, 1-3, one run, one RBI.