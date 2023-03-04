Prep baseball: Ohatchee, White Plains, Pleasant Valley advance to county quarterfinals

OXFORD — Ohatchee scored four runs in its first two innings to beat Faith Christian 16-5 in a Calhoun County tournament shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
“All our guys came out and hit the ball well today, we took care of business like we felt like we should,” Ohatchee coach Blake Jennings said.
Ohatchee’s Devin Howell and Bryce Noah led the team with three RBI apiece. Howell had a perfect day, going 2-for-2 with three total bases, while Noah went 2-for-3.
Starter Will Folsom pitched four innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out seven. Tyler Green pitched the final inning, allowing one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts.
Ohatchee pitchers had no walks.
Faith Christian’s Brady Whitworth went 2-for-3 with two singles.
Ohatchee will advance to the quarterfinals, where the team will play Jacksonville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
“(Jacksonville) is always going to be tough, you know, they’ve got a bunch of guys that can swing it,” Jennings said. “I know they’re coming off a basketball state championship and I think you’ll have two or three guys coming off that team, I’m not really sure. But, they’ll be tough.”
White Plains 13, Jacksonville Christian 8: White Plains coach Dawson Taylor got his first win at Choccolocco Park with a 13-8 win over Jacksonville Christian in the Calhoun County tournament.
“I was proud of our guys hanging in there for seven innings,” Taylor said. “We had to fight through a little adversity, got down there in the middle of the game and gave up a four spot, but I was proud of my guys.”
Now at 3-2, the win to put the team over .500. It also marked White Plains’ first seven-inning game of the season, with the rest being decided by mercy rule.
Taylor, who played baseball at Clay Central, said he played in the first game ever played at Choccolocco Park, which he said was a 6-5 loss to Oxford.
Even years later, he remembered it all too well.
“I remember we lost 6-5, “ Taylor said. “We was up 5-4 and a guy played one kind of off his hip in the bottom of the sixth, they scored two and we lost 6-5.”
After White Plains’ pair of two games at Choccolocco Park last year, tonight was the first time he had won as a player or coach.
Cooper Tinney recorded the most time on the mound, pitching the final 3⅔ innings for White Plains. He allowed one hit, no earned runs and two walks while striking out two.
Braxton Curles led White Plains with three RBIs, going 2-for-3 with a double and three total bases.
Tyler Doggrell and Cameron Moses each had two RBI for Jacksonville Christian.
White Plains will play Oxford in the quarterfinals Monday at 6:30 p.m.
“Oxford, credit where credit is due, they are the standard in Calhoun County,” Taylor said. “My guys, you know, we’re excited to play them.”
Pleasant Valley 13, Saks 3: As the clock struck two minutes after midnight, the No. 7-seeded Pleasant Valley Raiders mercy ruled No. 10-seeded Saks in a 13-3, six-inning win in the Calhoun County Tournament.
“It’s always good to get a win,” Pleasant Valley coach Chris Youngman said. “I told the guys, especially in the last inning, I was like ‘I don’t care what happens, you’ve got to score two right here.’”
Pleasant Valley led 11-3 at the beginning of the final inning, needing two runs to mercy rule or else the final inning would have to be postponed.
According to AHSAA rules, a new period of play may not begin before midnight, and no period can go beyond 12:30 a.m.
After John Garrett Bryant slid home to seal the game, at 12:02 a.m., Youngman said that the team was relieved to finally see the end.
“I bet we’re the first team to ever play two days in one game,” Youngman said. “It’s a good job by our guys, or coaches to get a win and hopefully get ready for Monday.”
Pleasant Valley’s Connor George pitched the full six innings, allowing two hits, three runs and six walks while striking out 13.
Samuel Duncan went 3-for-5 with a double and a game-high four RBI. He also had three stolen bases.
Zeke Curvin and Holt Bentley each finished with two RBIs for the Raiders.
Pleasant Valley will play against No. 2-seeded Alexandria on Monday at 4:30 in the quarterfinals of the tournament at Signature Field at Choccolocco Park.