Prep baseball: Ohatchee, White Plains, Pleasant Valley advance to county quarterfinals

New Baseball teaser

OXFORD — Ohatchee scored four runs in its first two innings to beat Faith Christian 16-5 in a Calhoun County tournament shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.

“All our guys came out and hit the ball well today, we took care of business like we felt like we should,” Ohatchee coach Blake Jennings said.