Prep baseball: Ohatchee splits two games in Oxford spring event

Ohatchee vs Piedmont in the Calhoun County Baseball Tournament Semi-Finals on Monday, March 8, 2021.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Konnor Baswell went 5-for-7 on the day, and Ohatchee split two baseball games in the Oxford Spring Experience at Choccolocco Park on Monday, beating Clay Central 5-4 and falling to Calera 7-1.

Baswell went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs against Clay Central. He was 3-for-3 against Calera.

Ohatchee’s other top performers against Clay Central:

—Devin Howell, 2-for-4- two RBIs.

—Trey Pesnell, 2-for-2, one run.

—Jakob Buckelew, one run.

—Carson Tittle, one run.

—Bryce Noah, pitched seven innings, allowing nine hits, three earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts.

