Prep baseball: Ohatchee splits two games in Oxford spring event

OXFORD — Konnor Baswell went 5-for-7 on the day, and Ohatchee split two baseball games in the Oxford Spring Experience at Choccolocco Park on Monday, beating Clay Central 5-4 and falling to Calera 7-1.
Baswell went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs against Clay Central. He was 3-for-3 against Calera.
Ohatchee’s other top performers against Clay Central:
—Devin Howell, 2-for-4- two RBIs.
—Trey Pesnell, 2-for-2, one run.
—Jakob Buckelew, one run.
—Carson Tittle, one run.
—Bryce Noah, pitched seven innings, allowing nine hits, three earned runs and two walks with two strikeouts.