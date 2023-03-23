Prep baseball: Ohatchee falls twice to Hokes Bluff in 3A, Area 11 play

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee dropped two to Hokes Bluff in a Class 3A, Area 11 doubleheader Thursday, falling 11-1 in the first game and 3-2 in the second.
Ohatchee sunk to 7-8 after three straight losses, all to Hokes Bluff.
“Hokes Bluff is a really good team,” Ohatchee coach Blake Jennings said. “They hit the ball real well in the first game, and I was real proud of our kids for coming back and competing in the second game.”
Ohatchee hitters combined for just four hits as the team fell to Hokes Bluff in an 11-1, five-inning game, which ended early because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Roberts, Baswell, Bryce Noah, Tyler Green and Ethan Jones each had one of four of Ohatchee’s hits.
Hokes Bluff starter Glavine Lamberth pitched the full five innings, allowing one run on five hits while walking one and striking out three.
“(Colten Shields and Lamberth) are kind of our 1A and 1B,” Hokes Bluff coach Jake Ball said. “They can both get it done and it’s really worked out well for us.”
Shields, who pitched for Hokes Bluff in their first game of the season against Ohatchee, hit a two-run home run over the left field fence in the top of the third.
Will Folsom pitched four innings and struck out two more batters before being pulled in favor of Xavier Luna. The two combined for six strikeouts.
Hokes Bluff scored six runs in the fifth inning to put the team in position to run rule, led by Dawson Teague’s two-RBI double.
Jesse Baswell drove in Ohatchee’s only run with a single to bring home Jake Roberts.
Despite Ohatchee’s lead that was held for a majority of the game, the team couldn’t hang on and fell 4-3 in the second game of the doubleheader.
Braydon Hayes played hero for Hokes Bluff, tying it up at two apiece in the top of the sixth with a two-run homer to left field and putting the Eagles ahead with a two-RBI single in the top of the seventh.
“He came off an ACL, he’s just now in about his fifth or sixth ballgame, and he hit the long ball and then got the big hit right there,” Ball said. “He’s getting back to form, which is good.”
Ohatchee catcher Jake Baswell drove in two of Ohatchee’s three runs, with a sac fly in the bottom of the fourth and an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.
Jacob Roberts scored Ohatchee’s other run off the ballgame from an error in Hoke Bluff’s infield.
Ohatchee’s Jake Roberts pitched six innings and recorded one more out before being pulled. He allowed six hits and four runs while striking out five.
“We competed, that was a great ballgame right there between both teams,” Jennings said. “They just got the hits when they needed them, and we didn’t.”