 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Ohatchee falls twice to Hokes Bluff in 3A, Area 11 play

New Baseball teaser

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee dropped two to Hokes Bluff in a Class 3A, Area 11 doubleheader Thursday, falling 11-1 in the first game and 3-2 in the second.

Ohatchee sunk to 7-8 after three straight losses, all to Hokes Bluff.