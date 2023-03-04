Prep baseball: Ohatchee advances to county quarterfinals

This will be updated throughout the evening.
OXFORD — Ohatchee scored four runs in its first two innings to beat Faith Christian 16-5 in a Calhoun County tournament shortened to five innings because of the mercy rule.
“All our guys came out and hit the ball well today, we took care of business like we felt like we should,” Ohatchee coach Tommy Jennings said.
Ohatchee’s Devin Howell and Bryce Noah led the team with three RBI apiece. Howell had a perfect day, going 2-for-2 with three total bases, while Noah went 2-for-3.
Starter Will Folsom pitched four innings, allowing three hits and one earned run while striking out seven. Tyler Green pitched the final inning, allowing one earned run on one hit with two strikeouts.
Ohatchee pitchers had no walks.
Faith Christian’s Brady Whitworth went 2-for-3 with two singles.
Ohatchee will advance to the quarterfinals, where the team will play Jacksonville on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
“(Jacksonville) is always going to be tough, you know, they’ve got a bunch of guys that can swing it,” Jennings said. “I know they’re coming off a basketball state championship and I think you’ll have two or three guys coming off that team, I’m not really sure. But, they’ll be tough.”