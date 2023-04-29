Prep baseball: 'My stomach is in knots': Piedmont survives rollercoaster Game 3

Piedmont scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning Saturday afternoon in Decatur and defeated Decatur Heritage 16-8 in the third game of their second-round Class 3A baseball series.
The Bulldogs will host Gordo next week in the quarterfinal round.
The final game was an emotional rollercoaster as each team appeared to have gained the momentum needed to win only to see the other rally. If Piedmont head coach Matt Deerman didn't have an ulcer before Saturday's victory he probably does now.
"My stomach is in knots," Deerman said just more than an hour after the game ended.
Piedmont opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning. Decatur Heritage plated two runs in the bottom half of the third for a 2-1 advantage.
The Bulldogs didn't trail for long, answering with six runs in the top of the fourth and one in the top of the fifth for a seemingly safe 8-2 lead. Decatur Heritage, which returned most of the pieces of its 2022 Class 2A state championship team, rallied for four runs — three unearned — in the bottom of the fifth frame. In the sixth, the first three Eagles reached and two scored, forging an 8-8 tie and bringing Kale Austin to the mound for Piemont.
A passed ball and a balk advanced the go-ahead run to third base with no one out. Austin then retired the side on a fly ball to right field, a strikeout and a fly ball to left.
In the top of the seventh, 15 Bulldogs came to the plate and eight scored. With one away, Cole Wilson singled but was erased when Cole Austin hit into a fielder's choice.
From there, Sloan Smith, Trevor Pike, Mason Mohon, Max Hanson, Jack Hayes and Kale Austin had consecutive two-out singles. Jake Austin walked. Wilson and Cole Austin added two more base hits.
Hanson had two RBIs in the seventh. Pike, Mohon, Kale Austin and Wilson each had one seventh-inning RBI.
Smith led Piedmont's offense with a 3-for-4 game on three singles, an RBI and three runs. Mohon, Hanson, Hayes, Wilson and Trevor Pike had two hits apiece. Hanson knocked in three runs and Mohon had two RBIs.
The Bulldogs touched six Decatur Heritage pitchers for 17 hits. Jonah Pike's pinch-hit, RBI double in the fifth was the game's only hit for extra bases. Decatur Heritage finished with 10 singles.
Kale Ausin was the winning pitcher. In two innings he fanned three, gave up two hits and did not walk a batter. Hayes started for Piedmont, pitched five complete innings and faced three batters in the sixth. He struck out four and walked four. Three of the eight runs against him were unearned.
