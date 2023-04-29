 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: 'My stomach is in knots': Piedmont survives rollercoaster Game 3

Piedmont scored eight runs in the top of the seventh inning Saturday afternoon in Decatur and defeated Decatur Heritage 16-8 in the third game of their second-round Class 3A baseball series.

The Bulldogs will host Gordo next week in the quarterfinal round.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.