OXFORD — There will be days like Oxford had against Mountain Brook in Wednesday’s Spring Experience action. According to the schedule, Oxford faces days more of similar competition.
Mountain Brook, the seventh-ranked team in 7A, pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of walks, hit batsmen and errors en route to eight runs in the first two innings of a 13-3 victory in a five-inning game against the Yellow Jackets.
The loss stopped a six-game winning streak for Oxford (15-4), the third-ranked team in 6A, and the rest of Week 2 in the Spring Experience gets no easier. Oxford plays two games today, starting with Hickman (Mo.) at 11 a.m. and 7A’s Vestavia Hills, first among others receiving votes in this week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, down from No. 7 last week.
After relative respite against Gadsden City on Friday, Oxford plays 6A No. 2 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa on Saturday at 11 a.m.
A tough outing Wednesday got a challenging week started, leaving the Yellow Jackets to assess it all.
“A lot of learns,” said Oxford catcher Jake Spivey, who drove in one of Oxford’s runs with a sharply hit double down the left-field line in the first inning. “Just to know that, with the game of baseball, one day you’ll play great, and then the next day, you’ll get 10-run-ruled.
“We’ve just got to come out tomorrow and play better.”
That kind of night revealed itself quickly. Trey Mooney walked the first two Mountain Brook batters, and second baseman Chadd Adams was late to the first-base bag on a William Ware grounder. Mooney’s attempt to lob-lead a throw to Adams wound up in foul territory, allowing a run to score.
Mooney then hit William Yeager to load the bases for William Baynes, who skied a fly ball. Oxford left fielder Dawson Winningham waited on it then charged forward, not able to get the ball before it hit the ground. That scored another run.
A Ford Kelly sacrifice fly scored the third run before Mooney was able to work out of trouble, striking out Joseph Saia and inducing a Clark Griffin grounder.
Mooney followed Spivey’s RBI double by retiring the first two Mountain Brook batters in the top of the second, but the bottom dropped out. A Yeager triple plus doubles by William Yarbro and Saia, combined with an error by Oxford shortstop Trey Higgins and two walks, helped the Spartans score five two-out runs.
“This just humbles us and shows us what we need to work on,” said Higgins, who also drove in two runs, one on a third-inning double and the other on a fourth-inning single. “It exposes our weaknesses and also shows us what we do good.
“We’ve got to compete, and we’ve got to limit the errors, because that’s what separates the close games.”
Oxford committed four errors, and Mountain Brook scored just four earned runs against Mooney and reliever Nicholas Hamlin. The two pitchers combined to strike out six batters but also walked five.
On to the next of many challenges this week.
“I tell our guys, you’re either humbled, or you’re about to be,” Oxford coach Wes Brooks said. “We were quickly humbled tonight. …
“You try to schedule to where, if you’re not playing your ‘A’ game every day, you get your butt beat. I don’t necessarily know that we didn’t bring our ‘A’ game, but it needs to be that way.”