Prep baseball: Mohon leads way as Piedmont downs Pleasant Valley

PLEASANT VALLEY — Bryce Mohon went 2-for-4 with a double, scoring four runs and driving in four RBIs as Piedmont downed Pleasant Valley 18-2 in Saturday’s high school baseball action.
The Bulldogs improved 10-0 overall. They also swept a Class 3A, Area 9 doubleheader with Pleasant Valley on Friday. Piedmont heads into Calhoun County tournament play with the No. 1 seed and will play Monday at 7 p.m. at Choccolocco Park, against an opponent to be determined.
Pleasant Valley (4-5), the county’s No. 4 seed, opens tourney play Monday at 4:30 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.
Piedmont’s other top performers Saturday:
—Austin Estes, one RBI
—Jake Austin, 1-for-1, two runs
—Brant Deerman, 1-for-3, double, two runs, two RBIs
—Sean Smith, 1-for-3, double, one run, one RBI
—Jack Tolbert, 1-for-1, double, one run, one RBI
—Silas Thompson, 2-for-3, one run, one RBI
—Ethan Swinford, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI
—Max Hanson, 2-for-2, one run, one RBI
—Jack Hayes, pitched 2⅔ innings, three hits, no earned runs, two walks, three strikeouts; also scored a run
—Cassius Fairs, pitched 2⅓ innings, one hit, no earned runs, one walk, one strikeout; also scored two runs
Pleasant Valley’s top performers:
—Dalton McElroy, 1-for-3, one run
—Brody Phillips, 1-for-3, double