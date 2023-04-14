Prep baseball: Mitchell, Canales delivers big hits in Jacksonville's come-from-behind win

Jacksonville used a five-run seventh inning to power past Tuscaloosa’s American Christian Academy in a 9-6 win Friday.
Ryan Mitchell tied it up 6-6 with a two-RBI double, and after Gavin Peeler was intentionally walked, Carmelo Canales singled to bring home Jackson Bonner to put the Golden Eagles ahead in the seventh.
Mitchell and Drew Pridgen led the team with two RBIs apiece, while Grant Patterson led the Golden Eagles with three hits.
American Christian’s Eric Hines led the team with two RBIs and went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Patterson pitched the first three and two-third innings for the Golden Eagles, allowing five hits and two earned runs while walking three and striking out there. Mitchell, Maguire Mallett and Will Greenwood combined to pitch the remaining innings, allowing just one hit.
Mallett was credited with the win and Greenwood picked up the save.