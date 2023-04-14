 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Mitchell, Canales delivers big hits in Jacksonville's come-from-behind win

Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

Jacksonville used a five-run seventh inning to power past Tuscaloosa’s American Christian Academy in a 9-6 win Friday.

Ryan Mitchell tied it up 6-6 with a two-RBI double, and after Gavin Peeler was intentionally walked, Carmelo Canales singled to bring home Jackson Bonner to put the Golden Eagles ahead in the seventh.