Prep baseball: Johnson takes home FCA high school home run derby championship

Updated: June 12, 2023 @ 8:59 pm
OXFORD — It’s not every day that you walk off your teammate.
At the inaugural Fellowship of Christian Athletes county high school home run derby, Oxford’s Carter Johnson was able to do just that.
Johnson took home the derby title in dramatic fashion on Monday night at Choccolocco Park, walking it off against his teammate, Hudson Gilman, as the overtime clock expired.
“It was fun,” Johnson said. “Getting to be with all the people around the county and having a good time. This is the first time we’ve done something like this and I think we’ll definitely do it again.”
14 athletes took part in the contest, including players from Faith Christian, White Plains, Saks, Weaver, Jacksonville, Ohatchee, Donoho, Oxford and Piedmont.
The two faced off in the finals after advancing from the field of 14 county players. After the two sent six apiece over the fences in the finals, it sent the derby to overtime.
Gilman hit one in the one-minute period, and Johnson walked it off with a buzzer-beater homer.
Johnson said that it was the first time in his career he walked off his own teammate and that it was fun to have his teammate in the final round.
With his runner-up trophy in hand, Gilman said that if he had to lose to somebody, he’s glad it was to his teammate.
“He’s awesome,” Gilman said. “He’s a really good ball player, everybody knows. It’s good to know I lost to a really good player like that.”
Despite Johnson taking home the hardware, Gilman totaled a derby-high 21 home runs, racking up 12 in the second round.
“It was great,” Gilman said. “I really didn't think about it much, just trying to swing the bat as hard as I can and trying to catch it up front.”
White Plains’ Ashton Wallace, Jacksonville’s Grant Patterson, Donoho’s Peyton Webb and Piedmont’s Jack Hayes joined the duo of Yellow Jackets in the second round.
The hope for next season is that the event will take place around the time of the Calhoun County baseball tournament.
Until next season’s tournament at Choccolocco Park, the first-team all-state infielder said that taking home another championship at his home city made it that much more special.
“It was awesome being here at our home stadium,” Johnson said. “It helped a lot.”
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.
