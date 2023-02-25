Prep baseball: Johnson’s cycle helps Oxford sweep Oak Mountain

Oxford junior Carter Johnson accomplished a baseball rarity in the first game of the Yellow Jackets’ doubleheader sweep of Oak Mountain on the road Friday.
Johnson hit for the cycle with a solo home run in the first inning, a triple in the third, a double in the fifth and a single in the seventh. Veteran Oxford head coach Wes Brooks said Saturday morning he could not recall another of his Oxford players hitting for the cycle.
In addition to his batting heroics, Johnson was also the winning pitcher in relief. He worked 3⅓ scoreless innings in Oxford’s 6-4 first-game victory. He fanned six, walked two and surrendered two hits. Starter Drew McCormick cruised through the first three innings but a fourth-inning error led to four unearned runs for the Eagles. McCormick struck out six, walked two and allowed three hits in 3⅔ innings.
Oxford led 1-0 on Johnson’s home run and added two runs in the top of the third. Trailing 4-3, the Yellow Jackets tied the score with a run in the fifth. In the seven, Sam Robertson’s solo homer put Oxford ahead 5-4. Johnson followed Robertson and singled, completing his cycle. Courtesy runner Caleb Robertson stole second base and Peyton Watts doubled to send him home with an insurance run.
Johnson was 4-for-4, knocked in two runs and scored twice. Sam Robertson finished 3-for-4 and scored three times. R.J. Brooks was 2-for-3 with a double. Watts went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a walk.
The nightcap wasn’t nearly as tense as Oxford tallied two runs in the first and three more in the third on its way to a 10-0 win. The Yellow Jackets added a run in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh.
Starter Hayes Harrison was the winning pitcher. Harrison needed just 49 pitchers to complete five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and did not walk a batter while striking out eight. Jackson Crow had four strikeouts over the final two innings.
Harrison, Trace Adams and Sam Robertson each went 2-for-3 at the plate. Adams homered in the seventh and drove in two runs. Harrison added a sacrifice fly to his two singles and had two RBIs. Robertson singled twice, walked and scored three runs.
Watts also scored three times. He doubled in three official at-bats, walked once and had an RBI. Brooks sent a run home with a sacrifice fly. Leadoff hitter Nick Richardson walked twice and scored two runs. Pinch hitter James Tapley was 1-for-1 with a single.
