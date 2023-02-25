 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Johnson’s cycle helps Oxford sweep Oak Mountain

oxford v spring garden baseball 018 tw.jpg

Oxford's Carter Johnson hit for the cycle Friday.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Oxford junior Carter Johnson accomplished a baseball rarity in the first game of the Yellow Jackets’ doubleheader sweep of Oak Mountain on the road Friday.

Johnson hit for the cycle with a solo home run in the first inning, a triple in the third, a double in the fifth and a single in the seventh. Veteran Oxford head coach Wes Brooks said Saturday morning he could not recall another of his Oxford players hitting for the cycle.

