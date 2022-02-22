Prep baseball: JCA takes second game of season over Gaston

Jacksonville Christian’s baseball team took down Gaston for the second time in four days, defeating the Bulldogs 15-10 on Tuesday.
The Thunder (2-0) opened the season Saturday with a 10-8 win over Gaston.
Cam Moses hit his first home run of the season Tuesday and finished 1-for-2 with three walks and two RBIs. On the mound, he earned the save, allowing no hits and two walks. He struck out six. Ethan Fair got the win, allowing two hits and two walks, while striking out three. At the plate, Fair was 1-for-2, with one double, two walks and two RBIs.
Other top performers for JCA:
—Brodie Clay, 2-for-4, two singles, two RBIs
—Noah Lee, 1-for-3, one single, one RBI
—Tyler Doggrell, 3-for-4, two singles, one double
—Braxton Brown, 2-for-4, two singles
—Justin Crocker, 1-for-3, one triple, two RBIs
—Hunter Brown, 1-for-3, one single