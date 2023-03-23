Prep baseball: JCA rallies to slip past Wellborn

Visiting Jacksonville Christian scored two runs in the sixth inning and defeated Wellborn 3-1 in baseball Thursday.
The Thunder had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning but the Panthers answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth.
