Prep baseball: JCA rallies to slip past Wellborn

New Baseball teaser

Visiting Jacksonville Christian scored two runs in the sixth inning and defeated Wellborn 3-1 in baseball Thursday.

The Thunder had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning but the Panthers answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth.

