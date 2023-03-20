 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: JCA pours it on in fifth inning to down Weaver

New Baseball teaser

Jacksonville Christian rallied from a two-run deficit with seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and defeated Weaver 13-4 at Weaver on Monday.

The Thunder plated one run in the first frame, but Weaver countered with two runs in the home half of the first. JCA scored again in the top of the third to forge a 1-1 tie. The Bearcats took a 4-2 advantage with two runs in the home half of the fourth. Jacksonville Christian got one insurance run in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.