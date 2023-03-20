Prep baseball: JCA pours it on in fifth inning to down Weaver

Jacksonville Christian rallied from a two-run deficit with seven runs in the top of the fifth inning and defeated Weaver 13-4 at Weaver on Monday.
The Thunder plated one run in the first frame, but Weaver countered with two runs in the home half of the first. JCA scored again in the top of the third to forge a 1-1 tie. The Bearcats took a 4-2 advantage with two runs in the home half of the fourth. Jacksonville Christian got one insurance run in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
Noah Lee led JCA’s offense with a 4-for-5 day at the plate. He was a home run shy of hitting for the cycle with a triple, two doubles and a single. Lee knocked in four runs. Tyler Dogggrell and Travis Barnhill each went 2-for-5 with a pair of singles. Doggrell had two RBIs and Barnhill drove in one run.
Cam Moses started and earned the win for JCA. Moses pitched six innings and allowed four runs on seven hits and six walks. He fanned nine. Lee pitched the seventh inning. He struck out two and allowed one hit.
