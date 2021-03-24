Prep baseball: Jacksonville, Childersburg pick up wins over Donoho

Will Greenwood drove in four runs and Nick Salmon pitched a five-inning shutout as Jacksonville defeated Donoho 10-0 at Choccolocco Park on Wednesday afternoon.
Greenwood had a two-run single in the second inning to put the Golden Eagles up 2-0. His second two-run single was the big blow in Jacksonville’s five-run third. Salmon struck out nine, did not walk a batter and allowed three hits.
The Eagles (8-9) had nine hits — all singles — in earning their sixth consecutive victory.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Drew Pridgen, single, two walks, two runs, RBI
—Christian Royster, single, two runs, RBI
—Jae-Taj Morris, single, two walks, run
—Coleman Oliver, single, RBI, run
—Grant Patterson, single, RBI, run
—Dakoda Willingham, single, RBI
Top performers for Donoho:
—Slade Haney, double
—Judson Billings, double
—Will Folsom, single
Childersburg 6, Donoho 4: Donoho opened its day at Choccolocco Park on Wednesday with a morning start against Childersburg and lost 6-4.
Blake Willingham pitched a six-inning complete game for the Falcons. He recorded six strikeouts, walked three and gave up seven hits. Just three of Childersburg’s six runs were earned. Childersburg got one run in the home half of the second inning and four in the third.
Donoho’s bats came alive in the top of the sixth. With one out, Willingham walked. Nick Thompson was hit by a pitch and Judson Billings singled to load the bases. Slade Haney doubled to send Willingham and Thompson home. Tyler Allen followed with a two-run single.
Other top performers for Donoho:
—Lucas Elliott, single
—Marcus Lawler, single