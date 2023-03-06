Prep baseball: Jacksonville, Alexandria move into county semifinals

This story will be updated with more results.
OXFORD — When opportunity knocked, Jacksonville’s Jackson Bonner responded soundly with a game-ending sacrifice fly to score Ryan Mitchell and send Jacksonville to the Calhoun County baseball tournament semifinals with a 3-2 win.
“Jackson swings it pretty good,” Jacksonville coach Jamison Edwards said after the win at Choccolocco Park. “I told him this, ‘If you’re going to elevate one now’s a really good time to do that.’”
After trailing 0-2 in the top of the seventh, Ohatchee’s Jesse Baswell tied up the game after scoring on a sacrifice fly from Jake Robertson in the top of the seventh with two outs.
Three outs later, Bonner hit the sacrifice fly to win it.
“He did a good job getting the ball up and putting it up in the air and deep enough to where Ryan could tag up and get in,” Edwards said.
Grant Patterson led Jacksonville after going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. Mitchell led the team after crossing home plate twice.
Will Greenwood started on the mound and carried a no-hitter into the top of the fourth with two outs. Greenwood pitched six innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out seven.
“Will Greenwood did a fantastic job on the mound,” Edwards said.
Ohatchee starter Bryce Noah worked 6⅓ innings, striking out nine batters. He went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run. Will Folsom and Jake Robertson each had an RBI for Ohatchee.
“Bryce Noah pitched a phenomenal game,” Ohatchee coach Blake Jennings said. “He’s a senior, he had two big hits, he’s really coming on and he’s our leader. He’s our guy.”
Jacksonville will face off against the winner of Oxford and White Plains in the semifinals Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Alexandria 8, Pleasant Valley 5: Aaron Johnson cashed in on an overthrow and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth to lead Alexandria to an 8-5 win over Pleasant Valley.
The win sends the Valley Cubs to the Calhoun County baseball tournament semifinals.
Alexandria’s Seth Johnson went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI. Johnson and Ty Brown each went 1-for-2.
Pleasant Valley’s Connor George had a game-high three RBIs, while Will Underwood and Holt Bentley each had one of their own.
After a four-run inning from Alexandria in the bottom of the second, Pleasant Valley responded with four of their own in the top of the third.
Pleasant Valley’s fifth and final run came in the top of the fourth.
Alexandria starter Brayden Thanker pitched five innings, allowing four hits, five earned runs and four walks while striking out three.
Clay Bridges and Tripp Patterson pitched the final two innings, combining for one hit and four strikeouts to close out the game.
Alexandria will play the winner of Piedmont and Donoho in the semifinals Tuesday at 5 p.m.