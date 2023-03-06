Prep baseball: Jacksonville, Alexandria, Donoho, Oxford make up county Final Four

OXFORD — When opportunity knocked, Jacksonville’s Jackson Bonner responded soundly with a game-ending sacrifice fly to score Ryan Mitchell and send Jacksonville to the Calhoun County baseball tournament semifinals with a 3-2 win.
“Jackson swings it pretty good,” Jacksonville coach Jamison Edwards said after the win at Choccolocco Park. “I told him this, ‘If you’re going to elevate one now’s a really good time to do that.’”
After trailing 0-2 in the top of the seventh, Ohatchee’s Jesse Baswell tied up the game after scoring on a sacrifice fly from Jake Robertson in the top of the seventh with two outs.
Three outs later, Bonner hit the sacrifice fly to win it.
“He did a good job getting the ball up and putting it up in the air and deep enough to where Ryan could tag up and get in,” Edwards said.
Grant Patterson led Jacksonville after going 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. Mitchell led the team after crossing home plate twice.
Will Greenwood started on the mound and carried a no-hitter into the top of the fourth with two outs. Greenwood pitched six innings, allowing four hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out seven.
“Will Greenwood did a fantastic job on the mound,” Edwards said.
Ohatchee starter Bryce Noah worked 6⅓ innings, striking out nine batters. He went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run. Will Folsom and Jake Robertson each had an RBI for Ohatchee.
“Bryce Noah pitched a phenomenal game,” Ohatchee coach Blake Jennings said. “He’s a senior, he had two big hits, he’s really coming on and he’s our leader. He’s our guy.”
Jacksonville will face off against Oxford in Tuesday's semifinals at 7 p.m.
Alexandria 8, Pleasant Valley 5: Aaron Johnson cashed in on an overthrow and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth to lead Alexandria to an 8-5 win over Pleasant Valley.
The win sends the Valley Cubs to the Calhoun County baseball tournament semifinals.
Alexandria’s Seth Johnson went 2-for-2 at the plate with an RBI. Johnson and Ty Brown each went 1-for-2.
Pleasant Valley’s Connor George had a game-high three RBIs, while Will Underwood and Holt Bentley each had one of their own.
After a four-run inning from Alexandria in the bottom of the second, Pleasant Valley responded with four of their own in the top of the third.
Pleasant Valley’s fifth and final run came in the top of the fourth.
Alexandria starter Brayden Thanker pitched five innings, allowing four hits, five earned runs and four walks while striking out three.
Clay Bridges and Tripp Patterson pitched the final two innings, combining for one hit and four strikeouts to close out the game.
Alexandria will play Donoho in the semifinals Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Donoho 8, Piedmont 4: Kai Clecker’s two-RBI single in the top of the seventh inning gave Donoho a late lead over Piedmont as the sixth-seeded Falcons upset the third-seeded Bulldogs in an 8-4 win in the Calhoun County baseball tournament.
“Our guys competed their tails off,” Donoho coach Steve Gendron said. “The bottom of our lineup had some really, really nice things late in that game. Marcus Lawler, (our) leadoff guy, did some really, really nice things.”
After finding themselves down 4-3 in the top of the seventh, the Falcons scored five runs to put themselves up four. Sam Montgomery capped off the scoring with an RBI single.
Lawler went 3-for-4 and crossed home twice, while Clecker led the team with three RBIs. Ferrell finished with two RBIs, including a seventh-inning RBI single to put Donoho up 7-4.
“It was just a lot of guys did a some really nice things,” Gendron said. “They load the bases with (Blake) Sewell, intentionally walked Sewell on purpose, and then Kai with the big knock over the shortstop. You know, that’s baseball, man.”
Sewell pitched the first four innings, allowing two hits and one earned run while walking two and striking out five.
Peyton Webb finished the game, tossing the final three innings and allowing one hit and two earned runs while walking four and striking out four.
Piedmont’s Austin Hayes finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. Maxwell Hanson led the Bulldogs with two RBIs.
“The better team won tonight,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “They made plays and got big hits when they had to happen. We didn’t.”
Donoho will face off against second-seeded Alexandria in the semifinals Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Oxford 13, White Plains 0: Pitchers Jackson Crow and James Tapely combined for a one-hit shutout as the duo struck out 13 batters and led Oxford to a 13-0, five-inning win over White Plains in the Calhoun County baseball tournament quarterfinals.
Crow started on the mound and pitched a shutout four innings, allowing one hit and walking two while striking out 10.
Tapely pitched the final inning, striking out the three batters he faced on 14 pitches.
Nick Richardson’s bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the fourth put Oxford over the 10-run mark needed to reach the mercy rule.
Richardson finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk, crossing home plate three times. He hit a single, double and a triple.
Alabama commit Carter Johnson went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, including a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth.
Hayes Harrison and Drew McCormick each had an RBI.
White Plains’ Flynn Tillson went 1-for-2, accounting for the Wildcats' lone hit with a single in the bottom of the fourth.
Oxford will face off against fourth-seeded Jacksonville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals.