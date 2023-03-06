 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Jacksonville, Alexandria, Donoho, Oxford make up county Final Four

Choccolocco Park teaser

The entrance to Oxford's Choccolocco Park. 

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — When opportunity knocked, Jacksonville’s Jackson Bonner responded soundly with a game-ending sacrifice fly to score Ryan Mitchell and send Jacksonville to the Calhoun County baseball tournament semifinals with a 3-2 win.

“Jackson swings it pretty good,” Jacksonville coach Jamison Edwards said after the win at Choccolocco Park. “I told him this, ‘If you’re going to elevate one now’s a really good time to do that.’”