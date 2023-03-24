Prep baseball: Hot hitting lifts Pleasant Valley over Faith Christian

PLEASANT VALLEY — Playing at 1 p.m. with Pleasant Valley elementary school students in attendance, the Raiders used a strong day at the plate to beat county rival Faith Christian 8-4.
“It was fun. It was a good day, beautiful day,” Pleasant Valley coach Dalton Turner said. “Elementary school got to come out here, high school got to come out here and watch our guys play. We kind of started slow a little bit, but started hitting the ball. We’ve hit the ball all year, our backbreakers’ been errors all year long.
“We cut down errors a good bit today, I’m not sure how many errors but it was a low number.”
Being a midday game meant that school kids were able to enjoy some baseball Friday before Calhoun County Schools enter their week-long spring break next week.
“It was nice having a lot of support,” Pleasant Valley senior Connor George said. “I’m glad we could show out and do it for them really. They’re the future of our program, so it’s nice to have them out here and watch us.”
The Lions caused some adversity for the Raiders as they scored two runs in the top of the third to get the scoring going for both squads. Vinson Montgomery led off the inning with a line drive single to right then moved to second on a Will Smith sacrifice bunt.
Brady Whitworth then hit a grounder to second which resulted in a Pleasant Valley error to put runners on first and third. Whitworth stole second before Carson Limbaugh ripped a two-run single to right to gain a 2-0 advantage over the Raiders.
Pleasant Valley responded in the bottom half of the inning with two-runs themselves to tie the game 2-2. John-Garrett Bryant led off the inning by getting hit by a pitch. Bryant took second on a passed ball, then Holt Bentley drove him in with an RBI grounder to right.
Zeke Curvin followed Bryant with an RBI double on a hard line drive to deep left center field, but he was caught in a rundown trying to take third for the second out of the inning. Noah Johnson grounded out to short to end the inning.
The top of the fourth saw another run by the Lions driven in. This time Eli Robinson drove in Kash Sharma from second after Sharma got a lead off single and took second on a passed ball. The run scored gave the Lions a 3-2 lead.
Pleasant Valley tied the game again in the bottom of the fourth. Cooper Dougal and Bryant were both hit by pitches and moved to second and third on a wild pitch. Samuel Duncan was walked to load the bases as Bentley stepped into the batter’s box. Bentley was walked which scored the tying run from third.
A scoreless top half of the fifth by Faith resulted in Pleasant Valley taking their first lead of the game in their half of the inning. George led off with a double to left and then was driven in by Johnson’s single to right center.
Will Underwood was walked following a Braxton Salster strikeout to get runners on first and second. Dougal struck out, but Bryant drove in Johnson with a single to right. The momentum swing forced a pitching change as Faith went from starter Whitworth, to reliever Smith with two outs and runners on first and third. Duncan walked to load the bases.
Bentley hit a hard grounder to first, which the Lions misplayed. Three runners came across the plate and pushed the Raiders’ lead to 8-3. George’s grounder to short got the Lions out of the inning, but the damage was done.
“We’ve been pretty hot the last few games,” George said. “We’re just keeping it going. Scoring eight runs a game, that’s pretty good.”
Faith attempted to rally in the top half of the seventh inning, but they could get only one run in before a groundout to short ended the game. The run came when Whitworth was on third and Limbaugh, who was on first, stole second.
The Raiders tried to pick off Limbaugh taking second, but when they did, Whitworth took the opportunity to sprint home for their fourth run of the game.
Pleasant Valley started Salster on the mound before he was relieved by Wesley Wheeler in the top of the fifth inning. Salster gave up two runs and struck out four batters. Wheeler only gave up one earned run and struck out one.
“I didn’t really feel pressured, I knew we were going to have a big crowd with everybody coming,” Salster said. “I just wanted to stay calm and get the job done and go as long as I could.”