Prep baseball: Higgins, Watts lead Oxford past Mountain Brook

Trey Higgins homered, and Peyton Watts drove in three runs to lead Oxford’s baseball team past Mountain Brook 10-7 during Wednesday’s action in the Oxford Spring Experience at Choccolocco Park.
Higgins was 3-for-4 with three runs and an RBI on the solo home run. Watts went 2-for-3 with a run, and his two-run single in the third inning put Oxford (18-4) up for good, 8-6.
Oxford’s other top performers:
—Carter Johnson, 1-for-3, one run
—Hayes Harrison, 2-for-3, one run, three RBIs
—Chance Griner, 1-for-2, one run, one RBI
—R.J. Brooks, 1-for-2, two RBIs
—Hayden Gallahar, pitched the final 4 2/3 innings for the win, allowing seven hits and one earned run with four strikeouts and no walks