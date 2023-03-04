 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Heacock's hit drives in winning run in Oxford's Perfect Game tourney win

Oxford football teaser

The Oxford Yellow Jackets are ready to go. Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Oxford’s late-game rally pushed the Yellow Jackets to an 8-7 win over Florida powerhouse Montverde Academy in the Perfect Game High School Showdown championship game.

The Yellow Jackets competed in the red bracket at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, with wins over Georgia teams Buford and West Forsyth and a semifinal victory over Mississippi team Lewisburg leading to their championship game victory.