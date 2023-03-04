Prep baseball: Heacock's hit drives in winning run in Oxford's Perfect Game tourney win

Oxford’s late-game rally pushed the Yellow Jackets to an 8-7 win over Florida powerhouse Montverde Academy in the Perfect Game High School Showdown championship game.
The Yellow Jackets competed in the red bracket at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, with wins over Georgia teams Buford and West Forsyth and a semifinal victory over Mississippi team Lewisburg leading to their championship game victory.
Pitcher RJ Brooks was credited with the win after a flawless final three innings, allowing no hits and no walks while striking out five.
Brooks combined with pitchers Eli Bozeman and Hayden Gallahar to strike out eight batters. The trio allowed just one walk.
With the Yellow Jackets down one run in the fifth inning, a one-out single from Hudson Gillman drove in Peyton Watts to tie it up 7-7.
After Brooks was walked on four pitches, catcher Forrest Heacock put the Yellow Jackets ahead with an RBI single to drive in Caleb Robertson and take a one-run lead.
Left fielder Trace Adams led the Yellow Jackets with three RBIs in the 8-7 win, going 3-for-3 with a double.
Carter Johnson racked up a game-high five total bases, with a home run in the bottom of the second accounting for four.
Adams and Nick Richardson each had a stolen base.
Oxford will return home and serve as the No. 1 seed in the Calhoun County baseball tournament at Choccolocco Park. The Yellow Jackets will face either Jacksonville Christian and White Plains on Monday at 6:30 p.m.