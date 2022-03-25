Prep baseball: Hayes, Estes lead Piedmont past Dothan

Piedmont scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break open a tie ballgame and went on to defeat Dothan 9-7 on Friday.
Jack Hayes and Austin Estes led the Bulldogs’ attack. Hayes finished 3-for-3 with a double, two runs, three RBIs and two stolen bases. Estes was 2-for-4 with a triple, three runs and one steal. On the mound, Estes picked up the save, allowing no runs, hits or walks with two strikeouts in the top of the seventh inning.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—Noah Reedy, 2-for-4, one run, two RBIs, one stolen base.
—McClane Mohon, 2-for-4, one run, two RBIs.
—Max Hanson, 1-for-3, one run, one RBI.
—Jake Austin, 1-for-3, double.
—Cole Wilson, winning pitcher, allowed a solo home run and two walks over two innings pitched, two strikeouts.