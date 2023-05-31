Prep baseball: Harrison puts together another standout season for Oxford

OXFORD — While Hayes Harrison has played baseball for Oxford at almost every stage, he was able to close out his career in a Yellow Jackets uniform with a state championship.
Regardless of the stage, whether a regular-season game or Game 2 of the state championship series at Jacksonville State, Harrison’s locked-in mindset never changes.
“I’ve always been a really competitive guy in anything that I do,” Harrison said. “When it gets in a situation where I have a chance of winning, I like to go at it and go ahead as hard as I can. Over the past few years in high school, I’ve learned that whole process of locking in and focusing completely on what the goal is.”
With an impressive senior season fueled by his competitiveness under his belt, Harrison has been named The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County baseball player of the year.
Harrison, who is committed to Northwest-Shoals Community College, pitched a team-high 71 innings for Oxford, posting a 1.24 ERA and averaging 8.08 strikeouts per seven innings. In the playoffs, he led all Oxford pitchers with 25.1 innings pitched, walking just four batters and striking out 28.
At the plate, he finished with a 0.382 batting average and a 0.497 on-base percentage. His 38 RBIs finished second on the Yellow Jackets’ roster. His playoff performance on the mound and at the plate also earned him Class 6A championship MVP honors.
Oxford coach Wes Brooks said that Harrison is one of the most locked-in players that he’s ever coached, comparing his mindset to players that he’s coached who have gone on to play professionally.
“There’s no moment that’s too big for him,” Brooks said. “His mindset in every moment, every pitch, every workout and every rep that he’s ever done is a big moment. The next biggest moment for him is his next rep in the weight room, his next bullpens, the next pitch.”
One of the reasons for Harrison’s success this season is due to the team’s excitement dating back to middle school.
After moving to Oxford in eighth grade, Harrison said that his teammates knew that their senior year of high school would have something special in store.
“We've been talking about this specific school year for as long as I can remember,” Harrison said. “Always look into this year being like, ‘our war senior year, this is the year, this is the year to win it and this is a big year where we're gonna have everybody we need.’ We definitely looked at this year as, ‘this is the year,’ but I have full confidence in the guys next year to go out and make a strong run and win it as well.”
While Harrison’s mentality has always been a part of his play, he said that he was able to take it to the next level before Oxford’s season began.
Harrison stayed in Florida for about a month and participated in the Florida Baseball ARMory run by Randy Sullivan, where he learned how to hone in both his abilities on the mound and his mentality in any spot on the field.
“I learned so much information being down there for about a month on the pitching side of things, and in mindset side of things as well,” Harrison said. “That played a huge role in pitching this season for me. It gave me a whole new outlook and completely transformed myself on the mound.”
On top of the lessons learned from his time in Florida, Hayes said that a large part of his successes came from the bond his teammates shared with each other.
“Every year has a different feel as far as chemistry goes and team bonding and stuff,” Harrison said. “This year’s team was super duper close and we all really love each other as brothers. I think that’s a huge reason why we went as far as we went.”
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.