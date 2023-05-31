 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep baseball: Harrison puts together another standout season for Oxford

oxford wins -bc22.jpg

Oxford's Hayes Harrison is The Anniston Star’s Class 4A-6A Calhoun County baseball player of the year.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — While Hayes Harrison has played baseball for Oxford at almost every stage, he was able to close out his career in a Yellow Jackets uniform with a state championship.

Regardless of the stage, whether a regular-season game or Game 2 of the state championship series at Jacksonville State, Harrison’s locked-in mindset never changes.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.