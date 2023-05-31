Prep baseball: Gendron leads Donoho to strong first season in Class 2A

Donoho’s baseball team didn't miss a step in its move up to Class 2A.
The Falcons finished the season 23-5, including 11-1 in 2A, Area 13, reached the Calhoun County tournament semifinals, and ended the year with a trip to the state quarterfinals.
For coaching his team to such a standout season, Steve Gendron is The Anniston Star's Class 1A-3A Calhoun County baseball coach of the year.
“It’s an honor,” Gendron said. “A bunch of good coaches in the county 1A through 3A. It’s cool. It’s neat. I think as a coach you’re only as good as your players are, and we happen to have a lot of good players.
“They played extremely well all year. Coaches are always going to look good when their players are playing well. I’m fortunate that I had a good seat to watch the show this year.”
Gendron credits his players for maintaining the success even in the move up a classification, because of the AHSAA’s competitive balance rule for private schools. He mentioned that their skill level and experience helped them along their way.
Gendron said that although scouting reports give an idea as to what teams are like, a team and coaches never truly know until they play.
“I think our boys did a really good job just staying the course trying to win the area, which we did,” he said. “If you can win your area that puts you in a good position to make a good postseason run, and they did that. I’m proud of those guys.”