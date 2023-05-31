 Skip to main content
Prep baseball: Gendron leads Donoho to strong first season in Class 2A

alexandria v donoho - baseball calhoun co semifinal 002 tw_1.jpg

Donoho head coach Steve Gendron and team look on in the Calhoun County Baseball semifinal.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

Donoho’s baseball team didn't miss a step in its move up to Class 2A.

The Falcons finished the season 23-5, including 11-1 in 2A, Area 13, reached the Calhoun County tournament semifinals, and ended the year with a trip to the state quarterfinals.