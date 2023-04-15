Prep baseball: Gann's game-winner lifts Oxford in eight innings

Tide Gann’s single brought home the winning run and ended Oxford's 4-3, eight-inning victory over American Christian Academy.
The Yellow Jackets finished out the regular season with a 29-6 record.
Gann hit a single with one out to bring home RJ Brooks, who was in the game as a courtesy runner for Forrest Heacock after he hit a double.
Sam Robertson and Peyton Watts both hit home runs, with Robertson finishing 3-for-4 with a home run, double and RBI while Watts finished 2-for-4 with a home run, double and RBI. Both also crossed home plate once.
Robertson led the team with seven total bases, while Watts racked up six.
Along with his strong performance on the mound, Watts got the start on the mound and pitched five innings, allowing four hits and no earned runs while walking one and striking out six.
James Tapely pitched the sixth, recording one strikeout, while Eli Bozeman was credited with the win after pitching the remaining two innings.
Bubba Lester and Davis Dare each had two-hit games for American Christian.